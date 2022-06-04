After Ever Happy: Release date, cast, trailer and more about After 4 movie

The stormy love story of Hardin and Tessa is all set to reach its conclusion in the final film, After Ever Happy.

Directed by Castille Landon and based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Anna Todd, the film is the fourth and final installment, and a sequel to After We Fell. After Ever Happy will deal with the aftermath of the previous film and see Tessa and Hardin hit a rough patch in their relationship.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming film in the After universe, After Ever Happy.

When is After Ever Happy expected to release?

The fourth and final installment in the series, After Ever Happy, is all set to premiere on September 7, 2022. The film will have its theatrical release and can be expected to be released on Prime Video soon after as it has handled distribution for previous movies.

The synopsis of the film reads:

"As a shocking truth about a couple's families emerges, the two lovers discover they are not so different from each other. Tessa is no longer the sweet, simple, good girl she was when she met Hardin -- any more than he is the cruel, moody boy she fell so hard for."

The film will see the return of Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Chance Perdomo, Louise Lombard, Kiana Madeira, Carter Jenkins, Arielle Kebbel, Stephen Moyer, Mira Sorvino, Rob Estes and Frances Turner.

After We Fell recap

In the previous film, After We Fell, viewers saw Tessa's alcoholic dad return. He ended up staying with Tessa and Hardin, which the lattermost did not like initially. Meanwhile, Tessa is gearing up to move to Seattle for her new publishing job and decided to keep it a secret from Hardin. When the latter learned about her big move, the two had their first fight, which eventually turned into a heated session.

Tessa still ended up moving to Seattle and moved in with her coworkers, Kimberly and Christian Vance, who were expecting a baby together. After several moments of jealousy and fights, Hardin decided to follow Tessa to Seattle as she wanted him to.

On the other hand, Hardin's mom was getting ready to get remarried and invited him and Tessa to the wedding. While Hardin was worried about what Tessa might think of where he came from, she found out that she might not be able to have kids.

Everything was going well after Tessa and Hardin came to England until he caught Vance cheating on Kimberly with his mother on the night before her wedding. A furious and heartbroken Hardin still attended the wedding the next day and later also decided to give Vance a chance to explain himself over drinks.

However, Hardin learned that his mother and Vance had been in a s*xual relationship for a long time and he was Hardin's biological father. At the end of the film, Tessa found a devastated Hardin crying in the street, after which the two embraced.

Check out the trailer for the final installment

The official trailer for After Ever Happy dropped in April and featured Hardin sinking deeper into darkness following his mother's wedding, while Tessa gave him an ultimatum which landed the couple at an emotional crossroads.

The duo seemed to be at risk of being torn apart as both Tessa and Hardin started questioning if their relationship was strong enough for everything that had happened and everything in store for them.

The new film will act as the final installment of the After franchise, as two more films in the After universe are currently in development: a prequel, loosely based on Before by Anna Todd that will focus on a younger version of Hardin, and a next-generation sequel that will follow Tessa and Hardin's children.

Fans can expect After Ever Happy to be the best in Anna Todd's After universe as the two face their toughest relationship test yet. Tessa will have to choose between saving Hardin or herself, questioning the validity behind their toxic relationship and making this a make-or-break move for their love story.

Catch After Ever Happy in theaters from September 7. Watch this space for more updates on the upcoming film. The previous ones are available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video.

