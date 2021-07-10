Who is Inanna Sarkis? All about the "After We Collided" star who recently destroyed her Tesla in a car crash

Inanna Sarkis recently got into a car crash and reportedly destroyed her Tesla in the accident. The "After We Collided" star reportedly drove solo when the accident occurred near the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Inanna Sarkis was driving her white Tesla Model X, a car gifted by her boyfriend, Matthew Noszka. The social media influencer reportedly crashed the car into the nearby fence of a local's front yard.

Although Sarkis was alone at the scene of the crash, Matthew arrived and picked up the Canadian actor, leaving behind the damaged Tesla. The car was later moved aside with the help of a tow truck.

As of now, there is no available information about the cause of the accident. The car's engine can run at 1020 horsepower and has a maximum speed of 155mph.

The news of the incident comes less than a month after Inanna Sarkis was spotted out and about with Matthew Noszka at Craig's in West Hollywood, California.

Who is Inanna Sarkis?

Inanna Sarkis is an actor and social media personality. She began her social media career through Vine and realized her potential after amassing a considerable following on the platform.

She later moved on to creating content for YouTube and launched her channel in 2006. She currently has more than 3.5 million subscribers on the channel.

She also rose to prominence on other social media platforms and collaborated with influencers like Jake Paul, Amanda Henry, Andrew Bachelor, and Hannah Stocking.

Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Sarkis started taking piano lessons at the tender age of six. She holds a degree in Bachelor of Arts from Ryerson University.

She initially planned to pursue a career in law but moved on to the entertainment industry after gaining popularity in Vine during high school.

Following a successful career in social media, Inanna Sarkis appeared in a string of films like “Life of a Dollar, “Aura,” and “Boo2! A Madea Halloween.”

She gained worldwide recognition for her portrayal of antagonist “Molly Samuels” in Netflix’s popular romance drama “After” and “After We Collided.”

In an interview with Forbes, Inanna Sarkis talked about her decision to pursue a YouTube career:

"I decided to launch a channel so that I can have a way to express myself. I have been auditioning for years and still continue to do so, but in the meantime, I wanted to be able to tell my stories and bring my imagination to life. I also thought it would be a great way to showcase myself as a well-rounded artist."

The 25-year-old was featured in Paper Magazine in 2017 as one of the aspiring contemporary artists trying to make a name in the entertainment industry "outside of traditional means."

Besides her film appearances, Sarkis also released two singles, "No Beauty in War" (2018) and "Best You'll Ever Have" (2019). She also owns a clothing brand called "Visus."

Her most recent film, Simon Barett's horror drama "Seance," was released in May 2021.

Inanna Sarkis mostly keeps her private life out of the public eye. She was previously linked to fellow content creator Anwar Jiwabi, but Sarkis shut down those rumors on social media.

Her first public relationship was with her now-boyfriend, model Matthew Noszka. The duo started dating nearly three years ago and welcomed daughter Nova in September 2020.

