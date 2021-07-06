Who is Ron "Boss" Everline? Everything about Kevin Hart's trainer who helped him walk again after horrifying car crash

Kevin Hart's fitness trainer Ron "Boss" Everline was his biggest support after facing a terrible car crash two years ago. In September 2019, the actor suffered severe back injuries from the accident.

Ron Everline played a vital role in Kevin Hart's recovery and helped the comedian walk once again. To express gratitude for Boss' constant help, the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor appeared on HGTV's "Celebrity IOU."

In the show, Drew and Jonathan Scott from "Property Brothers" help celebrities to surprise a person of their choice with home renovation. Kevin Hart appeared on the show to give Boss' backhouse a stylish renovation in the latest episode.

The comedian mentioned that he decided to do the renovation as a "small token of appreciation" for Boss:

"He won't see it coming, and that will hopefully floor him. This renovation is well deserved because of the person that he is."

According to HGTV, in the episode "Kevin's Heartfelt Thanks," the Scott Brothers "knock down the old kitchen" and "tear down the rotted floors" to renovate Boss' Backhouse.

The space is then turned into a modern kitchen accompanied by a hidden bar, a stone island, and an open living area for entertainment purposes.

Who is Kevin Hart's trainer, Ron "Boss" Everline?

Boss is a celebrity trainer and fitness instructor. He is also the brand ambassador for C4 Energy, a popular sugar-free energy drink brand in America.

Everline grew up with eight siblings and attended Northwest Missouri State University. He is also a former football player and previously aspired to be in the NFL.

The trainer currently owns his own company, Just Train Productions, with two gyms in Los Angeles and Cleveland. He is known for training recognized celebrities and athletes.

In addition to Kevin Hart, he also trains Ne-Yo, Diddy and Trey Songz, among others.

During his appearance on "Celebrity IOU," Kevin Hart shared that Boss supported him throughout his journey to recovery:

"My life got flipped upside down by a tragic accident, and I had to kind of start over. It's good when you have somebody to do it with you and walk you through it. And Boss was there with me every step of the way."

Kevin Hart also acknowledged the trainer on his Instagram last year:

"I got knocked down and had to start over on Sept 1st 2019 & he has been there every single step of the way."

Everline has amassed more than 1 million followers on Instagram and often talks about fitness and motivation on his socials. He is in a relationship with Dominique Breanna and shares a son with her.

The couple is also expecting another child together.

