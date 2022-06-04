Next 365 Days: Everything we know so far about Michele Morrone's Netflix film

Massino, Laura and their mafia drama are all set to return for one last time in Netflix's Next 365 Days.

Directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, the film revolves around a woman, Laura, who falls victim to a mafia boss, Massimo, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him.

The erotic drama has been adapted into two films, both based on the bestselling novels, 365 Dni and 365 Dni: Ten Dzień, by Blanka Lipinska.

When is Next 365 Days expected to premiere?

In May 2021, Netflix announced that 365 Days was going to have a second and a third film, both of which would be filmed back-to-back from May to June 2021. The Content Acquisition Manager of Netflix films for CEE & Poland, Łukasz Kluskiewicz stated,

"365 Days was one of our most popular films for our members in 2020. We're working closely with Blanka Lipinska, the author of the 365 Days trilogy of books and writer of the film, to continue Laura and Massimo's story on screen. Their journey together is full of many twists and turns as our characters continue to grow and learn more about themselves."

Fans of the film can expect Next 365 Days to drop by late 2022 or early 2023 as it has already been filmed along with the second one.

365 Days: This Day had its release on Netflix on April 27, leaving the fans asking for the third and final installment in Laura and Massimo’s passionate love story.

What happened in 365 Days: This Day?

In the previous film, 365 Days: This Day, Laura survived the tunnel attack at the end of the first film but lost her unborn baby. Her fiancé, Massimo, was not aware of Laura’s pregnancy. The two then got married and went on their honeymoon. However, the only person who knew about Laura's pregnancy was her friend Olga, who had been busy with Massimo’s associate Domenico.

After the honeymoon, Laura realized she was bored of her monotonous housewife life while Massimo was off-running his mafia business. Although, he insisted that he was keeping her safe, Laura got bored and distant with him only to start flirting with the gardener, Nacho. One day, Laura walked in on her husband cheating on her with his ex, Anna. But instead it was his twin brother Adriano.

Thinking Massino was cheating on her, Laura began an affair with Nacho. Later, viewers learned that Nacho is not really a gardener but the son of a mob boss himself, Don Matos. He was one of Massimo's rivals and had orchestrated the tunnel attack at the end of 365 Days.

Now, Don Matos, Anna and Adriano are trying to force Massimo to hand over the family mafia business to Adriano, whom they can easily control.

When confronted, Nacho insisted that although he was lying about his identity, he truly did fall in love with Laura. However, when Massimo refused to hand over the family mafia business to his brother, they kidnapped Laura. Nacho and Massimo teamed up to save Laura.

At the end of the film, Anna, Laura, Nacho, Adriano and Massimo have a shoot-out where Anna shoots Laura in the side, Nacho shoots Anna in the chest, and Massimo shoots his brother in the shoulder.

Nacho, unharmed, almost shot Massino but then decided to drop his gun and leave. The final scene had Massimo holding Laura’s bloodied body.

What to expect from Next 365 Days?

The third and final installment is titled Next 365 Days and began production in July 2021, wrapping in April 2022. Like the prequels, the upcoming film is also based on a book of the same name by Blanka Lipińska. Fans of the film can hope that it won't be too long before Next 365 Days is released on Netflix.

The synopsis for Next 365 Days reads:

"As the wife of Don Massimo Torricelli, one of the most dangerous Mafia bosses in Sicily, Laura's life is a roller coaster. She is often at risk, the potential target of Massimo's unscrupulous enemies who will stop at nothing to destroy the powerful man."

It further reads:

"And when Laura is seriously injured in an attack, pregnant and fighting to survive, Massimo faces the toughest decision of his life. What will his life be without Laura? Will he be able to raise their child alone? What will the fate of his family be, and whose 365 days may come to a close?"

In an official announcement, Netflix revealed that Next 365 Days will see the return of Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka along with Magdalena Lamparska, Simone Susinna and Otar Saralidze.

The prequels, 365 Days and 365 Days: This Day, are currently streaming on Netflix.

