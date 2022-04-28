"Not okay with the ending"- Fans react as 365 Days: This Day conclusion plays with Laura's fate again

365 Days: This Day has arrived worldwide to continue Laura and Massimo's tumultuous love story. A few more Mafia dealings have been thrown into the mix after its controversial prequel proved to be a great hit on Netflix.

The sequel begins where the previous film left off, with Laura's fate hanging in the balance after a rival Mafia family placed a hit out at her. She survived, predictably, and the sequel begins with Laura and Massimo getting married.

Their honeymoon phase is short-lived, however, as a revelation from Massimo's past complicates their new beginning, just as Laura begins to develop feelings for intriguing gardener Nacho.

It all culminates in a shocking conclusion that has surprised fans all over the world. Unable to comprehend what lies ahead for the couple in the future, many have let their voices be known on social media, as they were "not okay with the ending."

Warning: This article contains major spoilers.

Twitter fans react to the ending of 365 Days: This Day

The end of 365 Days: This Day gets as chaotic as it can be. With a finale that culminated out of jealousy, power and vengeance, it soon became clear that the romantic relationship that the couple engaged in outside of their marriage led to dreadful outcomes for them.

#MicheleMorrone #AnnaMariaSieklucka #Netflix I ask please that the third part of 365 Days does not end as in the books. Please don't destroy the story of Máximo and Laura. I beg you #365Days ThisDay #365Days I ask please that the third part of 365 Days does not end as in the books. Please don't destroy the story of Máximo and Laura. I beg you🙏🏻 @netflix @Netflixhelps #MicheleMorrone #AnnaMariaSieklucka #365DaysThisDay #365Days #Netflix https://t.co/901JiOKMcj

At the end of the movie, where fate brings two vengeful brothers to the front, Massimo's former lover Anna, now an accomplice of the enemy, is seen shooting Laura. After several more shots are fired that leave everyone visibly injured, Massimo is seen holding his bleeding wife in his arms as the movie closes.

#365daysThisDay #MicheleMorrone #AnnaMariaSieklucka #365Days #Netflix We need please that the third film of 365 Days does not have the same ending as in the book. You cannot destroy the story of Máximo and Laura, please they have to end together @netflix We need please that the third film of 365 Days does not have the same ending as in the book. You cannot destroy the story of Máximo and Laura, please they have to end together @netflix @Netflixhelps 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#365daysThisDay #MicheleMorrone #AnnaMariaSieklucka #365Days #Netflix

incognito @1Myaaaa I feel like they should just go head and turn 365 days into a series Cause all this leaving us with cliffhangers and expect us to be okay with it not cutting it 🫣 I feel like they should just go head and turn 365 days into a series Cause all this leaving us with cliffhangers and expect us to be okay with it not cutting it 🫣

Fans of the franchise have been severely anxious about what happened to Laura in the end and have taken to Twitter to raise their concerns.

With her life jeopardized twice in a row, they aren't extremely thrilled to be kept waiting for the third part and have been left heartbroken to see the couple suffer again.

jee👑 @JeorgiaMaeC How are they going to end #365days like that🤯 I can’t wait another 2 years How are they going to end #365days like that🤯 I can’t wait another 2 years

#MicheleMorrone #AnnaMariaSieklucka The plot twist of 365 days Part 2! What a beautiful pain ending. 🤧 #365daysThisDay The plot twist of 365 days Part 2! What a beautiful pain ending. 🤧#365daysThisDay #MicheleMorrone #AnnaMariaSieklucka

They even requested that Netflix release the third movie by the end of this year, which has been speculated to have finished filming alongside 365 Days: This Day. They even suggested that the third movie be turned into a series instead so that they wouldn't have to wait too long.

jasmin lopez @rican_girl83 I know I did not wait this long for the second part of #365days only for it to end the way it did 🤦‍♀️ 🤦‍♀️ hurry up with part 3 I know I did not wait this long for the second part of #365days only for it to end the way it did 🤦‍♀️ 🤦‍♀️ hurry up with part 3 😆

Fans have also requested Netflix and the writers of the movie franchise not to follow the novel's ending as originally written by novelist Blanka Lipińska. The later novels suggest that they do not end up together, but loyal fans desperately want the couple to stick together till the end.

kaeliee @kjungw0oo 365 days part 2 was GOOD. The ending was sad though... SEASON 3 PLSSS🥹 365 days part 2 was GOOD. The ending was sad though... SEASON 3 PLSSS🥹 https://t.co/Nrvd4ElyoV

More about 365 Days: This Day

Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes directed the sequel, whose storyline is based on the bestselling passion novel This Day by Blanka Lipińska. While the first movie focuses on Laura Biel's relationship with gangster Don Massimo Torricelli, the second explores the future of their relationship after the two got married.

New characters like Marcelo "Nacho" Matos and Adriano Torricelli are introduced who not only propel the plot but also bring unusual twists by the end, which jeopardizes several lives.

Don't forget to catch 365 Days: This Day, currently streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul