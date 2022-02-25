Who voices Makeup Boy in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder? Internet ecstatic as end credits reveal the name

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is a remake of the original Proud Family television series. The first two episodes are now available to watch on Disney Plus. A new character, the Makeup Boy, voiced by makeup guru Bretman Rock, appears in the remake.

Penny and the rest of the Proud Family made a comeback in the animated sitcom. Michael, Dijoney, and Lacienega, Penny's buddies, have also returned. The show, on the other hand, remains fresh due to the new characters and the way each episode deals with a different subject.

Who plays the Makeup Boy in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder series?

In the second episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, we meet the Makeup Boy. He was presented on the show as a popular influencer with millions of followers.

The social media sensation gives beauty suggestions and sells his products and autographs for ridiculously high prices.

Everyone at school is fascinated with the Makeup Boy, but Penny plans to "cancel" him by becoming an internet phenomenon herself. The Makeup Boy eventually loses all of his fans and vanishes for a while.

The character, however, reappears at the end of the episode as an animal activist. He appreciates everything Penny has done for him because it has helped him choose the proper way.

In the second episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Makeup Boy's voice drew everyone's attention. The new character's voice is delivered by Bretman Rock.

Bretman Rock is a Filipino-American beauty influencer who is 23 years old. Bretman is based in Honolulu, Hawaii and has millions of followers all around the world.

He has appeared in various music videos and was the first openly gay man to appear on the cover of Playboy magazine in October 2021.

He also has his own reality TV show, MTV's Following: Bretman Rock (2021). His vlogs, humor, and beauty lessons have made him a fan favorite.

The internet is elated to have Bretman Rock as the Makeup Guy

Though Bretman Rock's name was mentioned in the end credits of the second episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, fans were quick to recognize the man behind the makeup guy.

Nobu @ItShaee luv it @bretmanrock he really meant it when he said singer, songwriter, actor, actress, athlete, activist, a scientist on the mutha f**** siiiideluv it @bretmanrock he really meant it when he said singer, songwriter, actor, actress, athlete, activist, a scientist on the mutha f**** siiiide 💫 luv it https://t.co/gmreEnb5ao

Fans on Twitter have been gushing about the fact that they never imagined Bretman to be seen as a Disney character. But since he has a very distinct voice, he was quick to be recognized.

Mely 🖤 @grc_melitha9 Omg not @bretmanrock in the new Proud Family Reboot! I know that voice anywhere ! It’s so good Omg Omg not @bretmanrock in the new Proud Family Reboot! I know that voice anywhere ! It’s so good Omg 😂💖

While several fans have used sequences from Euphoria to mark the moment, many have also applauded the multi-faceted beauty influencer and posted screenshots of the character.

Miriyumyum @MiRi_Baybeee Because why tf do I wanna cry cuz I heard @bretmanrock on the new season of the #TheProudFamily Because why tf do I wanna cry cuz I heard @bretmanrock on the new season of the #TheProudFamily 🤣💗 https://t.co/XeGLChau6J

keyx 🍒 @HiKeyPriestess

The voice has been spotted! So nobody was gonna tell me @bretmanrock is in the Proud Family reboot???The voice has been spotted! So nobody was gonna tell me @bretmanrock is in the Proud Family reboot??? The voice has been spotted!

taja👑 @beautifultajj I love that Bretman Rock is in the new proud family .. screamed when I heard his voice 🤣 I love that Bretman Rock is in the new proud family .. screamed when I heard his voice 🤣

With numerous heart and crying emojis and words of encouragement, Twitter has welcomed the Makeup Boy in the The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder remake with open arms.

