365 Days: This Day ending explained - What happens to Laura?

365 Days: This Day, the much-awaited sequel to the worldwide hit erotic thriller movie, 365 Days, made its debut on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

The sensual thriller was gleaned from the second book titled This Day of Blanka Lipińska's famous trilogy. The directors of the first part, Tomasz Mandes and Barbara Białowąs have also served as the directors of the sequel.

Starring Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura Biel and Michele Morrone as Massimo Torricelli, the movie, since its release, has already begun to create a lot of exciting buzz among viewers who were eagerly waiting for the sequel to arrive.

Oozing on-screen sensual chemistry and romance between the lead pair is something that the sequel to the superhit erotic thriller has delivered in leaps and bounds. Not to mention, the notably thrilling and super dramatic ending is an added bonus.

Let's find out how the ending of 365 Days: This Day unfolds.

The ending of 365 Days: This Day explained

Why did Laura run away from Massimo?

Although the movie pretty much hangs on its lead actors' on-screen erotic romance and chemistry, the latter part of 365 Days: This Day brings about some exciting drama and thrill.

The audience can witness Laura getting tricked by Anna, portrayed by Natasza Urbańska and the biggest rivals of Massimo to believe that Massimo is having an affair with Anna behind her back. After seeing them together, Laura in the heat of the moment runs away with Nacho, played by Simone Susinna.

It is later revealed that it was in fact Adriano Torricelli, Massimo's twin brother, with Anna. But Laura did not have any knowledge of the fact until the very end of the movie.

While away from Massimo and with Nacho, Laura starts to form a kind of romantic relationship with Nacho, who she thinks is a gardener hired by Massimo. But in reality, Nacho is the son of Don Fernando Matos, the eternal enemy of the Torricelli family.

Did Laura die at the end?

The ending of the thriller movie, 365 Days: This Day, sees Laura escorted by two bodyguards of Don Fernando Matos. In the meantime, Massimo comes face to face with Don Matos and Nacho where Don Matos gives him an almost impossible offer in order to get back his wife.

However, the scene quickly changes when Nacho and Massimo find out that Laura was supposed to be with Miguel, Don Fernando's personal bodyguard and not with those two other men. At the time, Massimo and Nacho rush to find Laura.

Soon enough, they find Laura, held at gunpoint by Massimo's twin brother Adriano. Anna is also there as an accomplice. In a very dramatic ending, Laura is seen getting shot by Anna. After that, Anna gets shot by Nacho and Adriano gets shot by Massimo.

The movie ends with Massimo holding Laura as she bleeds. However, it does not reveal whether Laura is dead or simply injured. Thus, the ending of the movie, 365 Days: This Day, just like its first part, leaves the audience with quite a thrilling and intense cliffhanger.

Don't forget to watch 365 Days: This Day, streaming on Netflix from April 27, 2022.

