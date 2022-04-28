365 Days: This Day: On-screen sizzle thrives despite a predictable storyline

365 Days: This Day, the exceedingly awaited sequel to the globally superhit thriller 365 Days, has finally made its arrival on Netflix on April 27, 2022. It has already begun to get a lot of attention from viewers all around the world for its sizzling nature.

Directed by Tomasz Mandes and Barbara Białowąs the sequel has been inspired by Polish writer Blanka Lipińska's second book of the trilogy. The second novel is titled This Day.

Tomasz Klimala, Barbara Białowąs, Tomasz Mandes and Blanka Lipińska have served as the co-writers of the screenplay for the movie, while Tomasz Mandes has also served as the producer of the 365 Days sequel.

With a runtime of 110 minutes, the movie chronicles the story of Massimo and Laura post their marriage. The cast members of the sequel, 365 Days: This Day, entail Michele Morrone as Massimo, Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura, Magdalena Lamparska as Olga, Simone Susinna as Nacho and Otar Saralidze as Domenico.

A major takeaway of 365 Days: This Day

Visually gorgeous and intense erotic scenes complement the on-screen sizzle

Although the storyline of the sequel, 365 Days: This Day, much like the prequel 365 Days, was quite predictable and dull from the very beginning, the directors of the movie have to be praised for creating several alluring scenes that will certainly keep the audience hooked from beginning till the very end.

It is safe to say that, despite its predictable storyline, which is not so thrilling, the sequel has managed to intensify the on-screen sizzle with oozing sensual chemistry and erotic romance between the lead characters portrayed by Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone.

Apart from the lead characters of 365 Days: This Day, Massimo and Laura, the movie also portrays a romantic and sensual relationship between Laura and Nacho. The way the movie has captured the erotic scenes between these two characters is also something that positively adds to the stimulating erotic nature of the movie.

The lead actors, especially Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone and Simone Susinna, have successfully managed to create the 365 Days erotic world in its sequel.

However, the lack of a good screenplay was quite evident throughout the movie. Without a shred of doubt, the movie could have been way more gripping and thrilling if the storyline was not so predictable.

Also, the presentation of the two biggest twists in the movie, such as Nacho's arrival into Laura's life and Massimo's secret twin brother's arrival, could have been way more effective and thrilling.

But despite all these drawbacks, the movie still has the potential to captivate the audience with its sensuously woven erotic romance scenes, therefore, making it worth watching.

It is safe to say that 365 Days: This Day is absolutely fitting for a relaxing at-home movie night. It is currently streaming on the popular streaming platform Netflix, from the 27th of April, 2022. And you definitely don't want to miss it.

