5 top OTT movies to binge on this weekend

OTT platforms have become the site for fans to binge watch their favorite shows. With a wide range of new movies and web series being released almost every day, it has become the new way of spending leisure time.

From the highly-anticipated Disney film Cheaper by the Dozen, to the 2022 erotic psychological thriller Deep Water, here are the top 5 titles released on OTT platforms this week.

Top 5 OTT movies to binge this weekend

1) Deep Water

MoviesThatMaher @MoviesThatMaher



Affleck is in great shape in this one. Watching: #DeepWater Affleck is in great shape in this one. Watching: #DeepWater Affleck is in great shape in this one. https://t.co/U2iHF1I4oo

Deep Water is a 2022 erotic psychological thriller directed by Adrian Lyne, based on the 1957 novel of the same name. The film follows Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a couple in the small town of Little Wesley, who are struggling to save their marriage, held together by a precarious arrangement. The Ben Affleck starrer playing on Hulu is a must-watch for all viewers who enjoy a good psychological thriller.

2) Windfall

Fico @FicoCangiano

that includes great work from Jason Segel and Lily Collins - who get to play against type. And then you have Jesse Plemons chewing away every scene as a CEO douchebag. It’s simple, yet well done. #Windfall is quite the welcomed surprise. A stripped-down, dialogue heavy thriller,that includes great work from Jason Segel and Lily Collins - who get to play against type. And then you have Jesse Plemons chewing away every scene as a CEO douchebag. It’s simple, yet well done. #Windfall is quite the welcomed surprise. A stripped-down, dialogue heavy thriller,that includes great work from Jason Segel and Lily Collins - who get to play against type. And then you have Jesse Plemons chewing away every scene as a CEO douchebag. It’s simple, yet well done. https://t.co/VbVY19zdJA

Charlie McDowell’s indie home invasion film Windfall is yet another OTT film to watch this weekend. In the crime drama starring Jason Segel and Lily Collins, nothing goes as planned when a burglar breaks into the holiday home of a tech industry billionaire in search of the hidden cache. Catch the gripping crime thriller on Netflix.

3) Master

Courtney Leighanna E @PlanetSteinfeld New Horror/thriller film #Master Featuring the amazing Ella Hunt is now available on Amazon Prime. (P.S Obsessed with the eye makeup) New Horror/thriller film #Master Featuring the amazing Ella Hunt is now available on Amazon Prime. (P.S Obsessed with the eye makeup) https://t.co/0djINuYz2G

The Prime Video horror-thriller, with a sensitive and striking take on issues like racism, is another must-watch film that was released recently on the streaming platform. The film follows three women who strive to find a place for themselves at a prestigious New England university that may be hiding something sinister inside.

4) Cheaper by the Dozen

The Disney film Cheaper by the Dozen, a remake of the 1950 film of the same name, tells the story of the raucous exploits of a family of 12, and how they juggle their home life with their demanding business. This Disney film is the perfect pick for a light and relaxing watch to unwind this weekend with the family.

5) Black Crab

NoomiRapaceInfo @NoomiRapaceInfo #noomrapaceinfo #blackcrab

@NetflixUK @NetflixNordic

All images used with the very kind permission of Netflix. A few more production stills & a behind the scenes image from 'Black Crab' which will be available on Netflix from March 18th #noomirapace All images used with the very kind permission of Netflix. A few more production stills & a behind the scenes image from 'Black Crab' which will be available on Netflix from March 18th #noomirapace #noomrapaceinfo #blackcrab @NetflixUK @NetflixNordic All images used with the very kind permission of Netflix. https://t.co/4EzMY7BoTY

This post-apocalyptic Netflix drama, directed by Adam Berg, is a Swedish action thriller following six soldiers on a covert mission to transport a mysterious package across a frozen archipelago. The Noomi Rapace starrer is a must watch for all fans who have a taste for sci-fi action and over-the-edge drama. Catch Black Crab this weekend on Netflix.

Edited by Gunjan