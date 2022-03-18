How to buy KIDPIK X Cheaper by the Dozen collection? Price and more about the collab

Cheaper by the Dozen is releasing soon and in celebration of that, the clothing brand Kidpik has teamed up with Disney to produce a set of cute collections with the intention of helping parents with expert styled, head-to-toe outfits curated for their child and delivered to their door.

Kidpik's stylists have curated four fashion boxes featuring different adorable and trendy looks for children. The boxes are termed The Fashionista, The Social Media Maven, The Go-Getter, and The Sports Fan. The boxes come in sizes 2-16 for clothing items and shoe sizes 7-6. The curated feature of the boxes will help parents dress their kids with these stylish looks and make some of their hectic mornings a little easier. The Kidpik boxes will have the kids ready in a flash.

The special fashion boxes are available to be purchased from a starting price of $89.25. Each box contains 7 pieces of fashion that can be mixed, matched, and styled according to moods to create multiple fashionable and trendy looks. The limited-edition fashion boxes come with or without the option of shoes and also include a fun accessory inside.

KIDPIK is an online clothing subscription box for kids that offers expert styled clothing and outfits that are curated based on consumer style preferences. They deliver a surprise box, monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless and hassle-free shopping experience for parents and kids alike. The boxes are designed by an in-house team of experts with decades of experience designing kids' wear based on consumer preferences and trending fashion.

What is Cheaper by the Dozen about?

Disney's upcoming movie Cheaper by the Dozen is a fresh take on the classic film, starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. It is a remake of the 1950 film of the same name, which in turn is based on the semi-autobiographical novel by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. It is scheduled to release on March 18, 2022 on the Disney platform.

Cheaper by the Dozen tells the story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers: Zoey, Paul, Deja, Ella, DJ, Harley, Haresh, Luca, Luna, Bronx, Bailey, and Seth, and how they manage their family life while simultaneously looking after their business.

Celebrate the release of Cheaper by the Dozen, dropping on March 18, 2022 exclusively on the Disney streaming platform, with KIDPIK limited-edition fashion boxes.

Edited by Sabika