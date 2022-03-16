Cheaper by the Dozen Cast list: Brittany Daniel, Erika Christensen, and others star in Disney+ film

Cheaper by the Dozen is a much-awaited family-comedy movie that is all set to arrive on popular streaming service Disney Plus this March 18, 2022. It will be a modern, reimagined version of the fan-favorite 1950 and 2003 movies of the same name.

The project took inspiration from the real-life accounts of the Gilbreth family, depicted in the novel Cheaper by the Dozen written by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and his sister Ernestine Gilbreth Carey in 1948. The movie is set to be directed by Gail Lerner and co-written by Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry.

The audience will be witnessing Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff portraying the lead characters in the upcoming Disney plus movie. Other actors in the movie include Journee Brown, Erika Christensen, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, and several others.

The ensemble cast list of Cheaper by the Dozen

Gabrielle Union as Zoe Baker

American actress Gabrielle Union will be seen as Zoe Baker, who is one of the lead characters in the movie Cheaper by the Dozen.

She's also been a significant part of several well-known movies, including She's All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, Love & Basketball, Bring It On, The Brothers, Two Can Play That Game, Abandon, Deliver Us from Eva, Cradle 2 the Grave, Bad Boys II, Breakin' All the Rules, Neo Ned, The Honeymooners, Say Uncle, Girls Trip, The Public, Breaking In, and several others.

Apart from the movies, the American actress has also been a part of several TV shows, entailing Family Matters, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Malibu Shores, 7th Heaven, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, The Steve Harvey Show, Grown Ups, The Wonderful World of Disney, Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane, City of Angels, Friends, America's Got Talent, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and several others.

Zach Braff as Paul Baker

The American filmmaker and actor Zach Braff will be seen playing the lead character, Paul Baker, in the upcoming Disney+ movie, Cheaper by the Dozen.

Zach Braff is a critically acclaimed actor who has been a part of several popular movies such as Manhattan Murder Mystery, My Summer As A Girl, Getting to Know You, Endsville, Blue Moon, The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, Garden State, The Last Kiss, The Ex, Oz the Great and Powerful, Percy, The Disaster Artist, and some others.

He has also been a part of several TV shows, including The Baby-Sitters Club, CBS Schoolbreak Special, Scrubs, Clone High, The Exes, Community, Inside Amy Schumer, Undateable, Bill Nye Saves the World, BoJack Horseman, and some others.

Erika Christensen

Actress and singer Erika Christensen will also be a significant part of this Disney+ family-comedy movie, Cheaper by the Dozen.

Over the years, she has been a part of several notable movies, entailing Leave It to Beaver, Traffic, The Banger Sisters, The Perfect Score, Riding the Bullet, The Upside of Anger, Gardener of Eden, How to Rob a Bank, Veronika Decides to Die, The Tortured, How Sweet It Is, Two for One, The Case for Christ, and some others.

She has also been a part of several TV shows such as Nothing Sacred, The Practice, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Can of Worms, Touched by an Angel, Time of Your Life, The Pretender, The Geena Davis Show, That '70s Show, Parenthood, Ten Days in the Valley, and several others.

Other actors in the ensemble cast list of the movie Cheaper by the Dozen include Journee Brown as Deja Baker, Kylie Rogers as Ella Baker, Andre Robinson as DJ Baker, Caylee Blosenski as Harley Baker, Aryan Simhadri as Haresh Baker, Leo A. Perry as Luca Baker, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Luna Baker, Christian Cote as Bailey Baker, Sebastian Cote as Bronx Baker, Luke Prael as Seth Baker, Brittany Daniel, Cynthia Daniel, and Ron Funches.

Catch Cheaper by the Dozen (2022), premiering this March 18, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

Edited by Sabika