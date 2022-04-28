365 Days: This Day review - A Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka starrer guilty-pleasure 

365 Days: This Day, the sequel to the superhit erotic thriller 365 Days, finally arrived on Netflix from April 27, 2022. Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka have once again come together to present viewers with another 110 minutes of sensual and erotic visuals.

Directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, the movie is based on the second novel of a highly celebrated trilogy, written by Polish author Blanka Lipińska, titled This Day.

Alongside Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura Biel and Michele Morrone as Massimo Torricelli, the erotic thriller also features Magdalena Lamparska as Olga, Simone Susinna as Nacho and Otar Saralidze as Domenico.

Despite its weak storyline and feeble thrill elements, the movie, without a shred of doubt has the potential to become viewers' next erotic guilty pleasure.

Review of 365 Days: This Day

Predictable storyline dulls the sizzle

365 Days: This Day, begins right from where the first part ended, with the marriage of Laura and Massimo. However, there is a bitter-sweet note as Laura has lost her unborn baby due to the accident, which the audience gets to know mid-way through the story. With a new dull storylines and steamy scenes in the middle, the movie ends on a bitter note and another cliff hanger.

As expected, the movie will not disappoint in delivering on the chemistry between the lead characters, Massimo and Laura. The thoughtfully crafted erotic scenes provide the audience with an intense and pleasing experience.

Despite the stunning visuals and the pulsating chemistry between Massimo and Laura, the weak and predictable storyline steals the movie's sizzle and diminishes its first half.

Stunning sensually woven visuals but less thrill

Co-directors Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes have to be credited and praised for presenting the audience with strikingly sensual visuals throughout the movie. The way the erotic scenes are framed are bound to give the audience the pleasure they expect from this movie.

The lead characters of 365 Days: This Day, especially Massimo, Laura, and Nacho look exceptionally drop-dead gorgeous throughout the movie. Massimo especially, never fails to charm. The cinematography also has to be noted and praised.

However, as a thriller, the movie disappoints, as the biggest plot twists such as the introduction of Nacho, or Massimo's big secret, his twin brother, fail to create the thrill the movie aspires to create. Even during the climax, the slow-motion effects take away from the seriousness of the situation, making it quite over-dramatic.

A perfect guilty pleasure

With mesmerizing lead cast members, amorously fabricated scenes, picture-perfect visuals and a pinch of thrill in the latter part of the movie, the sequel, 365 Days: This Day, has the potential to successfully captivate viewers despite all its weaknesses, making it a must-watch for a relaxing movie-night at home.

It is safe to say that the sequel to the worldwide celebrated erotic thriller, 365 Days, has all the qualities of being a perfect guilty pleasure for viewers.

Catch 365 Days: This Day, streaming on Netflix from April 27, 2022.

Edited by Saman