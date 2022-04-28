'365 Days: This Day' - Will there be a third movie?

365 Days: This Day, the highly anticipated sequel to the widely popular erotic thriller drama, 365 Days, premiered on April 27 (Wednesday). Starring Michele Morrone as Don Massimo Torricelli and Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura Biel, the movie takes audiences on another sensual journey.

Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes served as the co-directors and screenplay writers along with Tomasz Klimala and Blanka Lipińska. The movie is produced by Tomasz Mandes.

The sequel continues Massimo and Laura's erotic saga from part one ended. Apart from lead stars Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka, the sequel also features Simone Susinna as Nacho, Magdalena Lamparska as Olga and Otar Saralidze as Domenico.

Since dropping on Netflix, the movie has created a lot of buzz among viewers and fans of the 365 Days franchise. The following section of the article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

Significant takeaways from 365 Days: This Day

The sequel ends on a bitter note

365 Days: This Day kicks off with Massimo and Laura's wedding. For the most part, the movie is filled with several stunning sensual and erotic scenes. However, the latter part turns and leans towards its thriller offering by introducing plot twists.

The audience will see Laura deceived by Anna and Massimo's twin brother, Adriano. Laura will witness Massimo having an affair with Anna, not knowing that Massimo has a twin brother. She then runs away with Nacho in retaliation.

Nacho introduced himself to Laura as the new gardener. Later on, it was disclosed that Nacho is Torricelli's mortal enemy, Don Fernando Matos' son.

While spending time with Nacho, Laura develops romantic feelings for him. In the meantime, Massimo does everything he can to find Laura.

When Massimo finally sees Laura, she is held by Massimo's twin brother Adriano at gunpoint. In the last scene, the audience witness Laura getting shot by Anna in front of Massimo. 365 Days: This Day ends grimly, leaving the audience with another significant cliffhanger.

Can viewers expect a third 365 Days movie?

It is safe to say that there is a high probability that the popular franchise will return with a third installment. There are two main reasons behind it.

The novels inspired the 365 Days franchise. Lipińska wrote the novels and they are a trilogy. This means there is a third novel, which lays out the potential for a third movie.

Another primary reason is that, similar to its first part, 365 Days: This Day also ends with a massive cliffhanger regarding Laura. The movie ends, leaving a question mark on Laura's life - dead or alive.

Hence, it is pretty evident that a third installment from the franchise can be expected in the future.

Watch 365 Days: This Day, now streaming on Netflix, from this April 27, 2022.

