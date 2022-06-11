Today's Heardle answer: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Another day, another Heardle to solve, and this time, it's all about the summer vibe.

While this year may be passing by quickly, it's giving users more and more opportunities to play Heardle. For all the Heardle newbies, here's a guide on how to nail the game: The first second of a song will be played and if the user skips or guesses incorrectly, they will get to hear a little more of the song. This goes on until the sixth and final guess, which will allow the user to listen to the first 16 seconds of the track.

In the past week, songs like S*xual Healing by Marvin Gaye, Oh, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbinson, When Doves Cry by Prince, Sweet Disposition by The Temper Trap, CREAM (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) by Wu-Tang Clan and Best of My Love by The Emotions, have appeared for players to guess correctly.

Scroll down if you need a helping hand for today's Daily Challenge.

Heardle clues and solution for Saturday, June 11, 2022

At times, Heardle might not be everyone's cup of tea as the guessing game becomes a task, especially if the artist is new, not too popular, or way too old. But that's essentially the fun part of the game. A user would either know the song, or they won't.

Guessing the song correctly with just the first second isn't always possible, so here are some clues from Forbes:

"This is listed as a deep-house song on Wikipedia. It was released in 2015. It reached number 27 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number four in the U.K. singles charts. This is a collaboration between a prominent DJ and a production team."

Take one last chance at the guessing game before giving up and scrolling down here!

The answer to the Heardle Daily Challenge for Saturday, June 11, is How Deep Is Your Love by Calvin Harris & Disciples. Calvin Harris is known for his experimental, summer-festival-type music that is almost always on repeat in clubs and parties. This particular song would have been an easy guess for partygoers.

More about How Deep Is Your Love? by Calvin Harris & Disciples

Known to be the go-to song at clubs and parties, How Deep Is Your Love is a song by Scottish DJ and record producer Calvin Harris and English production trio, Disciples. The song was released in 2015 and features uncredited vocals by Norwegian singer and songwriter Ina Wroldsen.

This song was a single from Harris' fourth studio album, MOTION, and almost immediately received a positive response from the public, becoming a commercial success and topping charts in over 22 countries. These included number two on the UK Singles Chart and number one in Australia, Belgium, Greece, the Netherlands, and Russia.

According to Harris, he wanted a single out for the summer as it had been quite some time since the last one. He stated:

"I missed the feeling of having a new song out in the summer."

How Deep Is Your Love is a deep house song and is described as "upbeat with bass-y plucks and piano cords." The music video for the song was directed by Emil Nava and featured American model Gigi Hadid. It was shot in Malibu, California and won Best Electronic Video at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Watch this space for more clues and solutions to the upcoming Heardle Daily Challenges.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far