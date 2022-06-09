Today's Heardle answer: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Since its release earlier this year, Heardle has slowly become one of the most sought-after games in the browser-based industry, replacing more traditional and demanding games. The simple game is based on the popular and familiar premise of the word-guessing game Wordle. It is an extension of Wordle, with a subtle musical twist, making it more appealing to the public. For those trying to figure out today's answer, it is CREAM (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) by Wu-Tang Clan.

After numerous failed attempts at creating a perfect game out of Wordle's premise, James Wardle's Heardle made a mark with its quirky format.

In this game, players are provided with a short clip from the song's intro and they have to then guess the correct song from it. Each player is given six chances, with the length of the clip increasing with each failed attempt. The goal of the player is to guess the correct song with the least number of attempts.

Since not every player boasts a wide knowledge of the field, here are some clues, solutions, and details about the solutions for today's Heardle daily challenge.

Heardle clues and solution for June 9, 2022

Though the songs for the daily challenge are very random in nature, the official website states that the songs are picked from a pool of most-streamed songs in the past ten years. Clearly, this may prove extensively advantageous to contemporary music listeners.

Here are some clues, as shared by Forbes, that may help out in figuring out the correct answer for today's Heardle:

"This is listed as a East Coast hip-hop song on Wikipedia. Very specific! It was released in 1994. The song reached number 60 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The title of this song has become a slang term for money."

These clues may be enough to help you figure out the correct solution. On the off-chance that it is not, the answer has been shared below.

The correct answer for Heardle's daily challenge for June 9, 2022, is CREAM (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) by Wu-Tang Clan. If you want to find out more about this song, scroll on.

More about C.R.E.A.M

C.R.E.A.M or Cash Rules Everything Around Me is a song by the legendary American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. It was released in 1994 as the third single from the group's debut studio album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The song was produced by RZA (Robert Fitzgerald Diggs) and also featured two verses by Raekwon and Inspectah Deck with a hook from Method Man.

The song was critically acclaimed on its release, but did not perform that well commercially. It peaked at number 60 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Despite low commercial acclaim, the song left a great legacy behind, with many calling it the greatest hip-hop song of all time. Raekwon described the song, saying:

"C.R.E.A.M.’ did a lot for my career personally. It gave me an opportunity to revisit the times where that cream meant that much to us. So, yeah, when I think of this record it just automatically puts me back into ‘87/’88 where we were standing in front of the building. It’s cold outside. We didn’t care. We’re out there, all black on trying to make dollars. Just trying to make some money and trying to eat. Survive."

The song later achieved gold certification in 2009.

