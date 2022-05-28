Today's Heardle answer: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Heardle is back with a fresh round that will encourage players to put on their thinking caps and guess the word of the day. A Wordle spinoff for music enthusiasts, the game requires players to guess the name of the song based on the intro. They get a small audio clip from the song to begin with, which is the first second of the song. After every guess, the available clip increases in length, giving players a greater chance of doing well.

The songs range from recent pop to old classics, and players with a broad taste in music definitely have an advantage. However, anyone who keeps up with recent music trends and pop culture can figure out the answer and sometimes discover new music too, if they try hard enough. If you need a helping hand for today's challenge, scroll on.

Heardle clues and solution for Saturday, May 28, 2022

Guessing the Heardle daily challenge isn't that easy, especially since the song is chosen at random from a list of the most-streamed songs over the past decade. Music lovers have an edge when it comes to this game. However, it is not always possible to guess a song from just the intro. So here are some clues, as shared by the Economic Times:

"The song comes under the category or genre of dance-pop/techno-pop songs on Wikipedia. The release year of Heardle 28th May song is 2004. The song is a very popular number and reached high chart rankings. It reached as top as the ninth position on U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the U.K singles chart. The song led the artist to win their first and only Grammy so far in their career. The song starts with the letter T and ends with the letter C."

In case the guessing game doesn't work out, here's the solution.

The answer to the Heardle daily challenge for Saturday, May 28, is Toxic by Britney Spears. Due to its popularity, especially on social media, many users must've recognised the song from the first beat itself.

More about Toxic by Britney Spears

One of the biggest hits of the 2000s, Toxic by Britney Spears is no less than an era-definer. The song is considered one of the biggest and best of Spears' career and has lived for generations, and will continue to do so. Toxic was from Spears' fourth studio album In the Zone, and it was released as the second single.

The song gained popularity for its lively beats, impressive vocals, and amazing lyrics about love being an addictive drug. It has elements of bhangra music and boasts a variety of instrumentation like drums, synthesizers and surf guitar. It has been included in multiple all-time lists of best songs. In 2021, it was ranked among Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

