Today's Heardle answer: Friday, May 27, 2022

Among the many next-generation browser-based games, Heardle has made quite a name for itself, owing to its unique musical twist on the already familiar premise of the word-guessing game Wordle. This is not the first attempt at recreating or enhancing the charm of Wordle, but none of them enjoyed the popularity that Heardle did.

The rules of Heardle are very simple. Players are given a short sound clip that contains a part of a song's intro and they have to guess the correct song from it. A player gets a maximum of six attempts, with the duration of the clip increasing with each failed attempt. The goal of a player is to guess the correct answer in as few attempts as possible.

RebelTweeter @RebelTweeter280 now !!! If you did #Heardle today then raise your hand if you are 🤯now !!! If you did #Heardle today then raise your hand if you are 🤯😲 now !!!

Since not every player can recognize all the songs by their intros, sometimes they may need a helping hand. That is where we come in. If you are struggling with today's Heardle answer, read on for some clues and ultimately the solution to help you along the way.

Heardle clues and solution for May 27, 2022

The songs for the daily challenge are mostly random, but the official website of Heardle mentions that the songs are picked from a list of most-streamed songs over the past decade. This also means that contemporary music listeners and enthusiasts will have an advantage over other players.

If you can't figure out the answer just by the intro, these clues, as shared by Forbes, may nudge you in the right direction:

"This is listed as a house/diva-house/house-pop song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1990. It reached number five on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number six in the U.K. singles chart. Jason Derulo sampled this song for his hit 'Don't Wanna Go Home,' while Charli XCX recently did the same for her track 'Used To Know Me.'"

This is a tough one for sure, so if you are struggling to figure out the answer, the solution is shared below.

Murph @TheMurphh



🟩



heardle.app



If you miss todays Heardle you should be ashamed of yourself. #Heardle #85If you miss todays Heardle you should be ashamed of yourself. #Heardle #85🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️heardle.appIf you miss todays Heardle you should be ashamed of yourself.

The answer to today's daily challenge of Heardle is Show Me Love by Robin S.

More about Show Me Love by Robin S

Show Me Love is a diva-house song by American singer Robin S. Originally written by Allen George and Fred McFarlane, the song was initially released in 1990 in the UK by Champion records. It was re-released again in 1992 after the Swedish house music production duo StoneBridge and Nick Nice remixed it. It received great acclaim and popularity in the UK.

Talking about Show Me Love, Robin S said in an interview:

"The producers Allan George and Fred McFarlane saw my show one night and asked me to demo the song, which they had written. I did, thinking nothing of it. The original came out on Champion Records in the UK and flopped. A couple of years later, I was told that a guy by the name of StoneBridge was going to remix it and once I heard it, I was super excited. The song had been reborn. His remix and my vocal… it was a perfect marriage!"

The song reached number 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100, and number one on the dance club chart, making it one of the most popular songs of its time. The gold-certified record has sold over 600,000 copies domestically.

Edited by Somava