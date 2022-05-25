Today's Heardle answer: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Over the past year, browser-based games with simple premises like Heardle have become extremely popular, replacing a wave of more demanding computer and mobile games. Though many apps and websites have tried to build a game around the word-guessing masterclass Wordle, none have had the same success as Heardle.

Heardle added a musical twist to the well-known Wordle's premise, making it more geared towards music enthusiasts and listeners but equally fun for everyone who plays it. The rules of the game are pretty simple. Players are given a short clip from a song's intro, and they have to guess the correct song from it.

Each player gets six chances, with the clip's duration increasing with each failed attempt. The goal is to get it right in the least number of attempts.

However, not every player can memorize all the songs and their intros, so to help out, here are some clues and, ultimately, the solution to the Heardle answer of May 25, 2022.

Heardle clues and solution for May 25, 2022

According to the game's website, the songs have been picked randomly from a list of most-streamed songs from the last decade. This means that it is especially advantageous to contemporary music listeners and enthusiasts.

Sometimes a few clues might give you the push to figure out the solution for today's Heardle. Here are some clues, as shared by Forbes, that may nudge you in the right direction:

"This is listed as a pop song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1999. It reached number six on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the U.K. singles chart. It was a number one hit in several other countries. This song was nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year."

If you are still unable to figure out the viral song, scroll on for the answer.

The answer to Heardle's daily challenge of May 25, 2022, is I Want It That Way by The Backstreet Boys.

More about I Want It That Way

I Want It That Way is a single by the American boy band Backstreet Boys. It was released as the lead single from their third full-length title, Millennium. The song was released in 1999. Max Martins and Andreas Carlsson wrote the song. The song's primary theme is the distance in a relationship and the strains it causes.

It received fairly positive reviews from critics, with some even proclaiming it to be the pop ballad of the year. I Wanted It That Way was nominated for three Grammys, including the Record of the Year. Over time, the song became a cult hit and the signature song of the Backstreet Boys. The song peaked at number one in 25 countries after its release.

The song's music video is also very popular and has revived four VMA nominations. However, Nick Carter has revealed that this was far from the band's favorite music video. He said in an interview with Us Weekly:

"I just remember having to film the music video in-between doing a lot of stuff. I don’t remember traveling but I remember coming in and working up a choreography routine at the last-minute. I think we felt that it was super cheesy and it was something that was unnecessary. It was kind of like we didn’t want to do it."

He also said:

"Later on it was one of the most iconic scenes when the chorus hit. It didn’t feel as epic as some of our other videos that we had done prior to it. [We felt] like it wasn’t the greatest music video — at all."

The song remains to be popular decades later, captivating listeners to this day.

