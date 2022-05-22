Today's Heardle answer: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Heardle has quickly gained fame as one of the most intriguing browser-based games that have emerged in the previous year. With the rise of simple games, many such games, inspired by the word-guessing game, have occurred, but none have made the impact Heardle has.

Created by James Wardle earlier this year, the popular game is a musical twist on the popular premise of Wordle. The rules of the game are pretty simple. Players are provided with a short clip of a song's intro every day, and they have to guess the correct song.

Players are given six chances to guess correctly, with the duration of the clip increasing with each failed attempt. The goal is to guess the correct answer with the least number of shots.

But not everyone has extensive knowledge of musical intros. To help you figure out the correct answer, here are some clues and, ultimately, the solution to today's Heardle.

Heardle clues and solution for May 22, 2022

Although this game is targeted towards music enthusiasts, it is an overall fun experience for any trivia buff or guessing game enthusiast.

However, contemporary music listeners will have the edge over other players, as the songs for the daily challenge are picked from a list of most-streamed songs over the past decade.

For today's daily challenge, here are some clues, as shared by Forbes, to help you guess the correct answer:

"This is listed as a post-punk song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1980. It reached number 13 in the U.K. singles chart, but did not make it to the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. It sold more than 600,000 units in the U.K. alone. In 2002, NME declared this the best single of all time. The music video was the only one that the artist ever made."

Fake Showbiz News @FakeShowbizNews Harry Styles booed after halting concert for 35 minutes to allow him to do today’s Wordle, Quordle, Heardle, Heardle 80s, Heardle 90s, Moviedle and Framed Harry Styles booed after halting concert for 35 minutes to allow him to do today’s Wordle, Quordle, Heardle, Heardle 80s, Heardle 90s, Moviedle and Framed https://t.co/r1aJvkTr7e

The clues should be sufficient, especially since it was the only music video by the artist to figure out the correct answer. However, for those who still could not figure out the right response, scroll on.

The correct answer for today's Heardle is Love Will Tear Us Apart by Joy Division.

More about Love Will Tear Us Apart

goth music videos @goth_videos Ian Curtis of Joy Division, Manchester (1979).We’ll always remember him who passed away on this day in 1980. Ian Curtis of Joy Division, Manchester (1979).We’ll always remember him who passed away on this day in 1980. https://t.co/sRD02N4OSi

Love Will Tear Us Apart is a non-album single by the English rock band Joy Division. It was released in 1980, a month after lead singer Ian Curtis' death. The lyrics of the song deal with Curtis' marital problems and his struggles with epilepsy.

The song was certified platinum after its release and sold over 600,000 copies, making it one of the most successful songs of its time.

The music video for the band was shot by the band themselves, making it the only official music video of the band. The video was shot three weeks before Ian Curtis hanged himself.

Stay tuned for tomorrow's Heardle solution.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar