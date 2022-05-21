Today's Heardle answer: Saturday, May 21, 2022

As a game, Heardle has quickly risen to prominence in the rapidly growing market for basic browser-based ones. Despite numerous attempts to replicate Wordle, none have come close to this one.

Heardle has combined the simple premise of the popular word-guessing game with a music-related twist to create a comprehensive package.

The rules of the game are straightforward. Participants are given a portion of a particular song's opening and six chances to correctly name the song. The length of the clip grows longer with each failed effort. The objective is to guess the correct answer with the fewest possible attempts.

antifascist wonho @tendertaek

VIXX Heardle #32



🟩



vixxheardle.glitch.me could answer this in my fucking sleepVIXX Heardle #32 could answer this in my fucking sleepVIXX Heardle #32🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️vixxheardle.glitch.me

Because not everyone knows how to play song intros, here are some hints and also the answer to today's Heardle to assist you on your musical adventure.

The tracks have been handpicked from a collection of the most streamed music throughout the last decade, according to the game's official website. This gives modern music fans and listeners an instant advantage over their competitors.

Here are some hints from Forbes to help you find the correct answer for today's edition of Heardle:

"This is listed as a hip-hop/funk song on Wikipedia. It was released in 1994. It reached number 27 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and number 72 in the U.K. This was the artist’s first single and it sold more than 6 million copies in the U.S. alone."

Read on to find out the answer to this popular song by one of the most popular musicians of the 1990s.

en-38🏆 @rosy3813 ENHYPEN Heardle #54



🟩



enha-heardle.glitch.me



Keep your answer a secret 🤫 ENHYPEN Heardle #54Keep your answer a secret 🤫 ☁️ ENHYPEN Heardle #54🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️enha-heardle.glitch.meKeep your answer a secret 🤫

Juicy by The Notorious B.I.G. is the answer to today's Heardle.

More about Juicy by The Notorious B.I.G.

Hot Freestyle @HotFreestyle



Happy Birthday Biggie & Rest in peace 🏽 50 years ago today, The Notorious B.I.G. was born.Happy Birthday Biggie & Rest in peace 50 years ago today, The Notorious B.I.G. was born. Happy Birthday Biggie & Rest in peace 🙏🏽🎈 https://t.co/VwO8I3PS8O

Today's pick is the first song from The Notorious B.I.G.'s debut album, Ready to Die. The song was released in 1994 and was based on the original version created by Pete Rock, and was produced by Poke of the team Trackmasters and Sean Puffy Combs. The song is widely regarded as one of the best hip-hop songs ever recorded.

The song is described as a story of being born to nothing and achieving everything on your own. The Notorious B.I.G. recalls his upbringing in poverty, his early hopes of becoming a rapper, early musical influences, his time dealing drugs, criminal participation, and eventual success in the music industry, as well as his current opulent lifestyle.

One of the song's lines directly refers to the World Trade Center explosion on February 26, 1993:

"Time to get paid, blow up like the World Trade."

The song went on to receive various accolades throughout its almost three-decade journey. Juicy was ranked by VH1 #1 on its 40 Greatest Hip Hop Songs of the 90s and subsequently ranked #7 on its 100 Greatest Hip Hop Songs Ever.

The BBC ranked Juicy as #1 on its Greatest hip-hop song of all time and the Rolling Stone ranked it #424 in its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Edited by Prem Deshpande