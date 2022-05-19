Today's Heardle answer: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Heardle has managed to garner a lot of attention in a short period of time because of its easy-to-play format and intriguing premise, especially after the recent surge in popularity of simple browser-based games. Based on the familiar premise of the viral word-guessing game Wordle, Heardle has become highly successful even though the creators did not initially have lofty goals.

Heardle is widely loved by musicians and music enthusiasts, but anybody can play the game and enjoy it. Every player is provided with a short clip consisting of the intro of the song. They have to guess the song in a maximum of six attempts. With each failed attempt, the duration of the clip increases. Most players aim to guess the correct song in as few guesses as possible.

bossmoz @BossMoz heardle is a great game to play if you enjoy getting things in 1 guess or not at all, no inbetweens heardle is a great game to play if you enjoy getting things in 1 guess or not at all, no inbetweens

However, not everyone might be familiar with songs well enough to recognize them by their intros. To make things easier, here are some clues to help you if you are stuck. In case you need a further nudge, the answer is also provided in the article.

Heardle clues and solution for May 19, 2022

The official website states that the songs for the daily challenge are "semi-randomly plucked from a long list of popular tracks." Lovers of contemporary music might have an advantage in this game.

The answer to the daily challenge of May 19, 2022, is a very common song by one of the most talked-about artists from the 2010s. Here are some clues, as shared on Forbes, to help you figure out the correct answer:

"This is listed as a pop ballad song on Wikipedia. It was released in 2013. It was a number one hit in the U.S. and the U.K., and in several other countries. The songwriters originally created the track with Beyoncé in mind."

If you still cannot figure out the answer, read on.

izzy *vine boom* @milesandmaya today’s aa heardle is making me homicidal today’s aa heardle is making me homicidal

The Heardle answer for May 19, 2022, is Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus.

More about Wrecking Ball

Wrecking Ball was sung by American singer Miley Cyrus as part of her fourth international album titled Bangerz (2013). It is a pop ballad which focuses on the retrogression of a relationship. The song was released by RCA Records on August 25, 2013, and it was the second single of the album. Mozella, Stephan Moccio, Sacha Skarbek, Dr. Luke, and Cirkut served as co-writers for the song with David Kim.

The music video for the song, featuring Miley Cyrus, released on September 9, 2013. While controversial, it went on to become one of the most popular music videos of the time, pushing her song to the top of music charts worldwide.

