Miley Cyrus tests positive for Covid after world tour, says it was worth it

Miley Cyrus has tested positive for Covid after her world tour that stretched through last month with stops in Chile, Colombia, Argentina, and most recently, Brazil. The Wrecking Ball singer, 29, announced her health update via Twitter on Friday, April 1.

She wrote,

"Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high."

Cyrus further added that although she tested positive for Covid, she is not too upset about it. She added,

"I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it."

She further noted that she would not be able to perform in the upcoming Grammys weekend performance benefiting Steven Tyler's fund. She wrote:

Miley Cyrus @MileyCyrus Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time! 🖤🖤🖤 Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time! 🖤🖤🖤

Miley Cyrus' plane was recently struck by lightning

Miley's post about her plane being struck by lightning (Image via Instagram/@mileycyrus)

It looks like the singer has been at the center of misfortune as her plane was struck by lightning only last month. During the Lollapalooza Brazil concert, she spoke about the incident and how she called the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins for help. She said,

"We had to make this emergency landing and the first person that I called was Taylor, because he was already at the [Asunciónico Music Festival in Paraguay]."

Miley Cyrus releases new album Attention: Miley Live

(Image via Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

The artist has also released her new album Attention: Miley Live, which she curated with the help of her fans.

The tracklist consists of covers including Madonna's Like a Prayer, Blondie's Heart of Glass, the Pixies' Where Is My Mind, and her godmother Dolly Parton's Jolene.

The artist had previously noted that she tried to accommodate as many of her fans' requests on the set list as was possible.

