Miley Cyrus live album 2022: Release date, pre-order, and all you need to know

Miley Cyrus has announced the release of her first live album called Attention: Miley Live. The album will be available for pre-orders starting April 1 on the official Sony Music website.

The Wrecking Ball singer took to her social media handles to break the news. In the announcement, she revealed that the live show was curated “by the fans for the fans.” Her set list was compiled in collaboration with her fans, and she tried to accommodate as many requests as possible.

In the post announcing her album, Cyrus wrote:

"I asked my audience what songs they’d like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created! From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs & original unreleased songs ‘YOU’ & ‘ATTENTION’!"

She added:

"I was doing a minimal amount of live shows this year and wanted the MAXIMUM amount of fans to experience ME LIVE! This album wouldn’t be possible without my band & crew! Thank you to everyone who came to see my show & anyone who couldn’t make it THIS ALBUM IS FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU!"

Here is the tracklist of the upcoming album:

Attention

We Can’t Stop X Where Is My Mind?

Plastic Hearts

Heart Of Glass

4×4

(SMS) Bangerz

Dooo It!

23

Never Be Me

Maybe

7 Things

Bang Bang X See You Again

Jolene

High

You

Like A Prayer

Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)

The Climb

Wrecking Ball X Nothing Compares 2 U

Party In The USA

Cyrus released the official music video trailer for the song Attention on Sunday.

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Miley Cyrus officially announced her live album on Saturday when she was headlining a set at Lollapalooza Brazil in São Paulo. During the set, she displayed the cover art and release date for the album.

During the festival, she also paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died on Friday.

Miley Cyrus @MileyCyrus Tonights show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins. The most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll! I've got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you. Let's do it . 🦅🖤🤘🏻

Miley Cyrus celebrates 16 years of Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus rose to fame with the hit Disney show Hannah Montana, which aired from 2006 to 2011. The show celebrated the 16th anniversary of its release on Thursday last week.

Cyrus took to her official Twitter account to celebrate the anniversary and wrote:

“16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered. Because of your loyalty and support I’ve had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life.”

Miley Cyrus @MileyCyrus Happy 16th Hannah-versary! 16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered. Because of your loyalty and support I've had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life.

She added:

"Grateful to each of you for all of your love & ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful!"

Attention: Miley Live comes after Cyrus’ 2020 album, Plastic Hearts, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums.

