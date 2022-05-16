Today's Heardle answer: Monday, May 16, 2022

Heardle has made quite a name for itself recently with the rise of browser-based simple games over the past year. The guessing game is based on the familiar premise of Wordle, with a musical twist that makes it much more exciting. After many Wordle-like games failed to make a mark in the gaming community, this James Wardle creation quickly rose to prominence after its release in early 2022.

As the name suggests, this is a hearing-based guessing game. The rules are fairly simple. Players are provided with a small part of a song, generally the intro, and they have to guess the name of the song based on that. Each player is given six chances, with the duration of the clip increasing with every failed attempt. The sooner a player guesses the right answer, the better it is.

bossmoz @BossMoz heardle is a great game to play if you enjoy getting things in 1 guess or not at all, no inbetweens heardle is a great game to play if you enjoy getting things in 1 guess or not at all, no inbetweens

However, not every player possesses a high level of musical knowledge or memory, so here are some hints and the answer to today's Heardle to assist you.

Heardle clues and solution for May 16, 2022

The official website of the game states that the songs for the daily challenge are picked from the list of most-streamed songs of the past decade. This means that music enthusiasts and listeners of contemporary music will have an edge over other players in the game.

To help you figure out the answer for today's Heardle, Forbes has put together a collection of clues:

"This is listed as a R&B/disco-funk song on Wikipedia. It was released in 2008. The song reached number nine in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and was a number one hit in the U.K. and a few other countries. This won a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and was nominated for Song of the Year."

Additionally, this song features one of the most popular contemporary artists of our time, Kanye West.

If you are still having trouble figuring out this popular song, read on for the solution.

cierra @etherealkillerr whoever created the beach house heardle i love you whoever created the beach house heardle i love you https://t.co/Tj64WIW0l3

The Heardle answer for May 16, 2022, is American Boy by Estelle (featuring Kanye West).

More about American Boy

American Boy is an R&B song by British musician Estelle. It was part of her second full-length album and featured vocals from Kanye West. The long list of songwriters for this song includes Estelle, Kanye West, Ethan Hendrickson, will. i.am, John Legend, Josh Lopez, Caleb Speir, and Keith Harris

will.i.am also served as the producer for this track, which was part of the 2008 album Shine. The song peaked at number one in Belgium and United Kingdom after its release.

Edited by Babylona Bora