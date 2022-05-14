Today's Heardle answer: Saturday, May 14, 2022

For anyone ready to play a new guessing game based on the internet smash Wordle, the Heardle song list will be a delight for music lovers. A challenging activity, the game asks people to identify a well-known song just by listening to the first few seconds of the track.

Due to the game's unique take on Wordle, Heardle has become one of the most popular guessing games accessible on the web right now.

How to play Heardle?

Instructions on how to play Heardle (Image via Heardle.com)

Players are not required to guess a five-letter word regularly. Instead, they must correctly identify the day's song in no more than six tries. The game begins with an introduction to the day's semi-randomly chosen music.

Depending on your preference, you may either skip or submit a guess after hearing the first segment of the intro. Incorrect guesses and omissions will reveal more sections of the song's intro.

It has been a challenge to figure out certain songs even after listening to all six parts of the beginning. Meanwhile, some find it extremely easy to guess several songs.

Furthermore, if the introductory part of a song has lyrics, participants are allowed to enter them into the input box, displaying a list of songs. One can then choose a song from the list and finally submit their prediction. Heardle's new song of the day for May 14, 2022, is now available. Thus, we bring you the clues along with its answer.

Today's answer for Saturday, May 14, 2022

Making it easy for all music enthusiasts currently scratching their heads to try to figure out the song, Forbes' list of clues might do the thing:

"This is listed as a pop-rock song on Wikipedia. It was released in 2000. This song didn’t chart in the U.S., but it reached number seven in the UK and the top ten in Ireland, Spain and Belgium. This is a cover of a 1972 song by a band called King Harvest."

For those still struggling with the hints, here's the answer revealed for today's answer:

Today's Heardle answer: Saturday, May 14, 2022 (Image via Heardle.com)

The answer is Toploader's Dancing in the Moonlight.

Discussing Toploader's Dancing in the Moonlight

The song Dancing in the Moonlight was originally written by King Harvest, a French-American rock band. Sherman Kelly wrote the song, which was first covered by Kelly's band Boffalongo in 1970 and was later released as a single by King Harvest in 1972, reaching number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Toploader's version of the song became a global smash in 2000, earning them multiple Platinum titles in the UK.

More about Toploader

With over two million albums sold and a streak of top 20 successes both domestically and internationally, Toploader is an English band from Eastbourne. Onka's Big Moka, their first album, sold over one million copies and remained in the Top 5 on the UK Albums Chart. One of the band's most popular songs is their version of King Harvest's Dancing in the Moonlight. Magic Hotel, their second album, debuted at number three on the UK Album Chart.

Some of the previous songs

May 13, 2022

Mr. Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra

May 12, 2022

Take On Me by A-Ha

May 11, 2022

Maria Maria by Santana (featuring the Product G&B)

May 10, 2022

(Don't Fear) The Reaper By Blue Oyster Cult

May 9, 2022

Virtual Insanity by Jamiroquai

May 8, 2022

This Woman's Work by Kate Bush

May 7, 2022

Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper

May 6, 2022

Music Sounds Better With You by Stardust

May 5, 2022

No Scrubs by TLC

Edited by Sayati Das