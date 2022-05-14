Wordle #329 answer for Saturday, May 14

Wordle is a word quiz that took over social media towards the end of December 2021. Josh Wardle, a software programmer, developed the game for his puzzle-loving wife, Palak Shah. He created a prototype version of the game in 2013 but dropped it due to negative reviews.

He and his wife spend most of their free time in quarantine, solving quizzes and crosswords. This reminded the engineer of his 10-year-old project. The couple decided to modify the old game as a personal assignment to keep them busy.

The new version of the game was quite addictive and enjoyable, making it popular among their peers. As the player base for the game grew, they decided to make it public. Wordle was released publicly in October 2021, and by December it had become a major online trend.

The game's success attracted many new players, including The New York Times. The website wanted to buy the game and add it to its library of games, but Wardle wanted to keep it free for its players. The NYT agreed to the terms and the game was bought for a low seven-figure amount at the end of January 2022.

The solution for Wordle #329 rhymes with the word "settle"

1) The word begins with the letter M

2) The word contains the letter T

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter L

Today's answer is a very common word that rhymes with "settle." The solution for May 14 is the word "metal."

According to Merriam Webster, metal is "any opaque, fusible, ductile, and typically lustrous substances that are good conductors of electricity and heat, form cations by loss of electrons, and yield basic oxides and hydroxides."

The New York Times faced major backlash after acquiring Wordle

Fans of the game were very upset about the acquisition of the Wordle. They accused the news portal of adding difficult words like caulk, swill, and wrung. However, this was far from the truth and the difficult words were a part of the original solution list.

The NYT also came under fire when they removed certain words from the game, which resulted in a glitch giving two different answers on the same day. The news portal revealed that the problem occurred because people forgot to close the game window in their browsers.

How to play

Players have to visit the NYT website to play the game. The website gets updated with a new word every day at midnight local time.

To start the game, players have to write a five-letter word of their choice and press "ENTER."

The boxes of letters will change color:

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but placed at a wrong spot.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Players continue to fill in words according to the clues and try to solve the quiz within six attempts. The website shows the answer to those who are unable to guess it. Players' game statistics are saved in the browsers they use to play the game, which they can share with their friends on social media.

