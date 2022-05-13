Wordle #328 answer for Friday, May 13

Wordle is a word-guessing game that reigned over social media towards the end of 2021. Millions of users played the game successfully and shared their results.

The game began as a personal project for software engineer Josh Wardle, whose wife Palak Shah loves to solve word puzzles. He created a prototype for the game in 2013, but it fell through despite his best efforts. The game was simply not enjoyable because the word list contained more than ten thousand words, many of which were vague, foreign or archaic.

Upon deciding to rework the game during the pandemic, the couple made a few modifications and created the version we now know and love. Shah personally filtered the word list down to around 2300 words so it would be more accessible.

Wardle publicly released the game in October 2021 after noticing that his friends and family loved the modified version.

The solution for Wordle #328 rhymes with the word "gypsy"

1) The word begins with the letter T

2) The word contains the letter P

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter Y

Today's answer is a common word that rhymes with the word "gypsy." You can find the solution below.

The solution for May 13 is the word "tipsy." According to Merriam Webster, tipsy is the feeling of being intoxicated.

Phoodle is the food version of Wordle

Wordle Played As Pokemon Nuzlocke: Letter Search @BoxerQuail



🟨🟨

🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



phoodle.net



LOL.

I just got the pun that "Pho" is a soup and could sound like "Food" in Phoodle.



Also, I see that a recipe is included with the fact today! :)



#Phoodle

#Phoodle3 Phoodle #3 4/6🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩LOL.I just got the pun that "Pho" is a soup and could sound like "Food" in Phoodle.Also, I see that a recipe is included with the fact today! :) Phoodle #3 4/6⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩phoodle.netLOL.I just got the pun that "Pho" is a soup and could sound like "Food" in Phoodle. Also, I see that a recipe is included with the fact today! :) #Phoodle #Phoodle3

Phoodle is a food version of Wordle created by cookbook author and art dealer, Julie Loria. The author announced the launch of the game via an Instagram post with the following caption:

"I am delighted to launch PHOODLE, a new online daily word game for food lovers. To get your daily Phoodle phix, the link is in my bio. Test your culinary expertise by guessing a food-related term, from ingredients to appliances to famous chefs and more! Thank you for playing!"

Even culinary legend Martha Stewart shared the game on her social media and introduced it to her followers saying:

"If you want a new word game to play, and who does not!, try [Phoodle]. Live today. lots of fun, especially if you love food!!!!!!"

The answers in the game are related to the culinary world in some way or the other. While cooking enthusiasts would love to test their vocabulary through this game, it can prove to be a tad difficult for players unfamiliar with culinary phrases.

Players can only play one game a day, a feature common to almost all spinoffs. At the end of every game, players can see a fun fact about the day's mystery word and a recipe related to the same.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee