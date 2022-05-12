Wordle #327 answer for Thursday, May 12

Wordle was designed by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021 for his wife Palak Shah since she is an avid crossword player who loves to solve word puzzles.

Wardle created a prototype for the game almost a decade ago in 2013, taking inspiration from the color-matching game, Mastermind. However, a few problems with the design kept it from being enjoyable. Firstly, the word list for the prototype included more than ten thousand words that made the game a tad too difficult. Secondly, users could play one game after another without a break which caused it to become rather monotonous.

Wardle decided to revamp and modify the game during quarantine, and he solved both the above problems.

Shah helped him filter the word list by removing unknown, archaic words. The final list has around 2300 words. Additionally, Wardle imposed the one-game per day limit to keep the charm intact.

The new and improved game was loved by their family and friends. Upon witnessing the popularity of Wordle, the creator decided to release it to the public in October 2021, It was sold to The New York Times (NYT) in January 2022.

The solution for Wordle #327 rhymes with the word "flung"

1) The word begins with the letter S

2) The word contains the letter L

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the word G.

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with the word "flung." The solution for May 12 is "slung."

According to Merriam Webster, slung is the past tense of sling. Sling means "to cast with a sudden and usually sweeping or swirling motion."

Kanye West Heardle is the latest Wordle spinoff

Wordle inspired the viral concept of Heardle, which now has its own list of spinoffs.

Kanye West is the latest artist to have their own Heardle spinoff. BTS, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Harry Styles also have their own dedicated Heardle spinoffs. The Kayne West version was developed by Twitter user @plscursed on Glitch, the platform used for all other Heardle variations.

The rules of the game are fairly simple. Players get a total of six chances to guess a song. The game gives clues in the form of a small section of the song, beginning with just one second. Players unlock additional snippets with every wrong or skipped answer. The snippets gradually get longer as the game proceeds, so it goes from one second to two seconds (+1), four seconds (+2), seven seconds (+3), eleven seconds (+4) and the final sample of 16 seconds (+5) with each skip respectively.

This version has identical rules to the original game, but only features songs from the Hurricane singer. Like the original game, Kanye West Heardle is also based on SoundCloud and will be unavailable at a location that does not support the platform. The game comes with a drop-down feature so players don't have to sweat about spelling the song title correctly.

Like every other Wordle variation, this spinoff resets at midnight every day.

