How do you play Kanye West Heardle? All you need to know

Kanye West Heardle challenges the artist's fans to guess his songs in the least number of tries (Image via Gotham/Getty Images)
Aayushmita Bhattacharjee
Modified May 07, 2022 08:23 AM IST
Feature

Though Wordle may be dwindling in popularity as compared to before, there seems to be no end in sight for its inhibited variants. A new Heardle recently caught the fancy of Kanye West fans. Kanye West Heardle challenges players to guess the rapper's song in as few tries as possible.

Heardle's instant success bred a formula that could be cloned for multiple artists to spawn individual artist-specific games like Taylor Swift Heardle, Harry Styles Heardle, and One Direction Heardle.

These musical variations are just one of a slew of Wordle-inspired spin-offs that have captivated the internet since the original game's October 2021 release.

Guide to playing Kanye West Heardle

Kanye West Heardle was developed by Twitter user @plscursed on Glitch, the platform that has hosted all Heardle clones since the original.

If you're not acquainted with Heardle, it's the musical equivalent of Wordle that operates on the same fundamental principles. A player has six chances to predict the song of the day, starting with a one-second sample of each song.

Players can unlock one additional second of the song with each incorrect guess, which will assist them in making the correct guess. With each try, the snippets become longer, increasing from one second, two seconds (+1), four seconds (+2), seven seconds (+3), and 11 seconds (+4) to the final sample of 16 seconds (+5).

In this edition, players may additionally utilize the 'Skip' button if they feel stuck at any point during the game. Instead of making blind assumptions and wasting tries, this feature allows users to jump to the next second of the tune.

The unofficial fan-made Kanye West Heardle has identical rules to the original game, with the caveat that it only features songs from Ye's discography for players to guess.

SoundCloud provides all of the game's tunes. Consequently, if SoundCloud is unsupported by a player's location, they will be unable to partake in the viral game.

Once a player is ready to make their guess, they need to input the title of the song, and the game will instantly prompt them with a drop-down list of corresponding titles from which they must select the one they were looking for.

Kanye West Heardle, like every other Wordle spin-off, resets at midnight every day (according upon every player's timezone). The next track will not be available for guessing until the next day.

The original Wordle gained popularity primarily because to its 'Share' option, which was later added by Josh Wardle. Since it keeps a record of the player's progression throughout the game, including the number of attempts it took them to arrive at the correct answer, players may utilize this feature to share their day's performance.

All Wordle spin-offs, including Kanye West Heardle, include this feature. The Twitter shares of people's scores from the song-guessing game indicate that fans are having a blast with it.

Ye has an extensive discography comprising 11 albums, so pinpointing his songs within six attempts may seem like a tall order, but die-hard fans cruise through the game effortlessly.

Try your hand at this new Heardle version here.

