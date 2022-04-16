How to play Taylor Swift Heardle? Here's how fans can prove they're true Swifties

Swifties may pride themselves on knowing Taylor Swift's songs all too well, but can they guess them merely from the first second of the song? If you think you can rise to the occasion, this new Heardle variant's just the game for you.

Taylor Swift Heardle challenges the pop singer's loyal fanbase to test their expertise in her illustrious discography and put their countless hours of streaming her music to good use.

Ella/Hazel | 💭 Dawon singing Crazier @ellahazelnut_ Someone make a Taylor Swift heardle so I can show y'all my skillz Someone make a Taylor Swift heardle so I can show y'all my skillz

allie (snowglobe version) (taylor tot era) @reckedmaserati idk how people do regular heardle literally all I listen to is Taylor Swift idk how people do regular heardle literally all I listen to is Taylor Swift

This new version piggybacks off the vast success of similar games like One Direction Heardle, Harry Styles Heardle, and BTS Heardle. These musical variants are but one stream of Wordle-inspired spin-offs that have caught the fancy of the internet since the original game's conception in October 2021.

What is Taylor Swift Heardle, and how do you play it?

fancy boy @beachboysstan i made a taylor swift heardle clone. first one is impossible to get in one guess good luck taylor-swift-heardle.glitch.me i made a taylor swift heardle clone. first one is impossible to get in one guess good luck taylor-swift-heardle.glitch.me

Taylor Swift Heardle was created by Twitter user @beachboysstan using Glitch, the chosen software for all the Heardle clones.

If you're unfamiliar with the workings of Heardle, it is the musical variant of Wordle with the same fundamental rules. A player gets six chances to guess the song of the day, starting with a one-second sample of every track.

With every incorrect guess, they can unlock an additional second of the song to help them guess correctly. The clips increase in length with every subsequent try, from one second, two seconds (+1), four seconds (+2), seven seconds (+3), and 11 seconds (+4), until the final sample of 16 seconds (+5).

This version also features a 'Skip' button for players. Instead of being forced to make blind guesses and waste an attempt, this feature allows them to skip to the next second of the song.

maya georgi @mayaxgeorgi i can’t talk right now i’m playing taylor swift heardle i can’t talk right now i’m playing taylor swift heardle

The clips for the game are usually chosen from the beginning of the song, but they can be picked from any other section as well.

The unofficial fan-made Taylor Swift Heardle follows the same rules and format, with the only distinction being that it only features songs from the pop sensation. All the singles from the game are sourced from SoundCloud, so if a player's location does not support it, they will not be able to partake in the viral game.

Once a player is ready to make a guess, they may enter the song title, and the game will immediately prompt them with a list of corresponding titles for them to pick from.

Like every other Wordle spin-off, the game resets at midnight each day (based on each player's timezone). The next song will not be available for guessing until the following day.

Swifties can't get enough of Taylor Swift Heardle

2000sfangirl (taylor’s version) @2000sfangirl Taylor swift heardle games confirm that I am 100% unwell and the only knowledge in my brain is the first second of every Taylor Swift song ever made Taylor swift heardle games confirm that I am 100% unwell and the only knowledge in my brain is the first second of every Taylor Swift song ever made

Wordle and its plethora of knock-offs went viral primarily because of the tradition of the 'Share' function that allows players to share their day's prizes or spoils.

All the tweets tracking individual players' game progress show Swifties find this game and its twin, Swiftle, absolutely delightful, albeit too much of a breeze. At the very least, it earns them bragging rights on Twitter.

A quick search for 'Taylor Swift Heardle' on the app yields hundreds of tweets of fans acing the game in just their first try. Here are a few of them:

Jacki @jmckenzziee WHEN WAS SOMEONE GONNA TELL ME THERES A TAYLOR SWIFT HEARDLE ADD IT TO THE LIST OF THINGS I DO DAILY ALONG WITH THE HARRY STYLES HEARDLE AND WORDLE LMAOOOO WHEN WAS SOMEONE GONNA TELL ME THERES A TAYLOR SWIFT HEARDLE ADD IT TO THE LIST OF THINGS I DO DAILY ALONG WITH THE HARRY STYLES HEARDLE AND WORDLE LMAOOOO

destiny @bigfatballlover

(day 1 for me) Taylor swift heardle first try(day 1 for me) Taylor swift heardle first try 😻(day 1 for me) https://t.co/PiNifAzUU8

Beedee (Taylor’s Version) @trollbogies47 I got today’s Taylor Swift heardle in one second. I feel like god. I got today’s Taylor Swift heardle in one second. I feel like god. https://t.co/ItFJhEexPH

Madison McLaughlin (taylor’s version) @MadisonMcLaugh getting the taylor swift heardle in one second on the first try is a personality trait getting the taylor swift heardle in one second on the first try is a personality trait

TS @spiteandcandles



Taylor Swift Heardle #10



🟩 I’d be much better at Taylor Swift Heardle if I didn’t have to sing half the song to myself in order to remember the title…Taylor Swift Heardle #10 I’d be much better at Taylor Swift Heardle if I didn’t have to sing half the song to myself in order to remember the title…Taylor Swift Heardle #10🔉⬛️🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

vinoj (taylor’s version)🧣 @nils_sjoberg13



🟩



I’m already obsessed with this game Taylor Swift Heardle #7I’m already obsessed with this game Taylor Swift Heardle #7🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️I’m already obsessed with this game

b🧣 @pheebbridgers



Taylor Swift Heardle #10



🟩 I wasn’t in the top 0.05% listeners for nothing!Taylor Swift Heardle #10 I wasn’t in the top 0.05% listeners for nothing!Taylor Swift Heardle #10🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

Carissa Broadbent @CarissaNasyra



Taylor Swift Heardle #10



🟩



taylor-swift-heardle.glitch.me I learned of this game's existence 5 minutes ago but it is now extremely important to me that I am able to identify every single TS song ever in 1 second or less.Taylor Swift Heardle #10 I learned of this game's existence 5 minutes ago but it is now extremely important to me that I am able to identify every single TS song ever in 1 second or less.Taylor Swift Heardle #10🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️taylor-swift-heardle.glitch.me

Try your hand at Taylor Swift Heardle and put your TS knowledge to the test.

Since Swifties like to don their thinking hats and bring out their Sherlock-level sleuthing skills to crack Swift's numerous Easter Eggs, this article also contains a small one in tribute. You can indicate if you successfully found the Easter Egg in the poll below.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

