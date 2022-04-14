How do you play One Direction Heardle? Everything to know about the music version of Wordle, which has left the internet in a frenzy 

Fans fervently asked for it, and One Direction Heardle's creator delivered on the promise of the new Wordle variant. After the exceptional reception of Harry Styles Heardle, the singer's fandom, which often overlaps with his former band One Direction's fandom, demanded a 1D version of the game.

The game's creator, who goes by the user velvetesque, was quick on the uptake of the request and programmed the One Direction Heardle within days of the release of Harry Styles Heardle.

Grace🌸💙 @aceofgracexo Ok I love that we now have Harry and one direction heardle’s. This is my kind of song guessing Ok I love that we now have Harry and one direction heardle’s. This is my kind of song guessing 😌

There has been a constant stream of musical Wordle spin-offs like Heardle and BTS Heardle, among other word-guessing versions, hitting the market. This onslaught was brought on by the popularity of the original game made by Josh Wardle in October 2021.

What is One Direction Heardle and how do you play it?

paula 🏠 @tpwktomlinson WHY AM I JUST FINDING OUT THAT THERE'S A ONE DIRECTION HEARDLE WHY AM I JUST FINDING OUT THAT THERE'S A ONE DIRECTION HEARDLE

Heardle, for the uninitiated, is a musical spin-off of Wordle with identical rules. Starting with a one-second sample of each song, a player has six chances to guess the song of the day. Each incorrect guess unlocks one additional second of the single to assist the player in making the correct guess.

These clips are often chosen from the song's beginning, although they can be selected from any other section.

Karli Benson @karlisbenson I will be switching my morning routine from wordle to the one direction heardle from now on I will be switching my morning routine from wordle to the one direction heardle from now on

The format and rules of the unofficial fan-made One Direction Heardle are the same as the original Heardle. The main distinction is that all the songs in the game are picked from the discography of the beloved band, One Direction.

Since One Direction Heardle is powered by the same software company as Harry Styles Heardle, Glitch, it also uses Soundcloud to source all the songs.

This version additionally includes a 'Skip' option for players. Instead of having to make blind guesses and waste a try, this function lets users skip to the next second of the song.

Sam @SeasameSam

One Direction Heardle #10



🟩



1d-heardle.glitch.me imagine not knowing every 1d song couldnt be meOne Direction Heardle #10 imagine not knowing every 1d song couldnt be meOne Direction Heardle #10🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️1d-heardle.glitch.me

When a player is ready to make a guess, they may put in the song title, and the game will instantly provide them with a list of corresponding titles to choose from.

Like every other Wordle version, the game resets at midnight each day (specific to each player's timezone). The next song will not become available for guessing until the next day.

Game crashes due to overload of fans trying to play at once

j @marcelsbananas Crashing the one direction heardle is so on brand of us Crashing the one direction heardle is so on brand of us https://t.co/WVk8XynhLK

One Direction Heardle started trending on Twitter today, alerting many unaware fans about the game's existence. However, very few were able to log onto the website and try their hand at it, as the website crashed a few hours ago due to overload. It continues to remain inaccessible at the time of writing.

When fans try to access the game's website, it displays the following message:

"This project has received too many requests, please try again later."

Ardent fans have been bemoaning this glitch that disrupted their ability to play the game that has already become an instant fan favorite.

Gaby 🌼 @softbaby13_ I'm trying to play the one direction heardle but we already broke down the page :') I'm trying to play the one direction heardle but we already broke down the page :') https://t.co/xCPdzjApl9

hannah’s house @hannahlpotterr my one talent is being able to name any one direction song within a second let me prove myself pls discovered that there’s one direction heardle but the websites crashedmy one talent is being able to name any one direction song within a second let me prove myself pls discovered that there’s one direction heardle but the websites crashed😭😭my one talent is being able to name any one direction song within a second let me prove myself pls

vi 🌙 @vogueTomlinslay opened twitter and everyone saying "i can't play one direction heardle" i thought they released a song opened twitter and everyone saying "i can't play one direction heardle" i thought they released a song 💀

Those that have been lucky to get their hands on the game aced it with effortless ease, bragging about their victories:

hot girl tess🦂 @t3ssaharvey If anyone needs me I’ll be absolutely smashing one direction heardle for the rest of my life If anyone needs me I’ll be absolutely smashing one direction heardle for the rest of my life https://t.co/XYwX51xSt1

Sophᴹ SAW 5SOS ❯❯❯❯ @buckyvalntyne I DIDNT KNOW ONE DIRECTION HEARDLE WAS A THING UNTIL TODAY



YOU ALREADY KNOW I GOT IT FIRST TRY I DIDNT KNOW ONE DIRECTION HEARDLE WAS A THING UNTIL TODAYYOU ALREADY KNOW I GOT IT FIRST TRY

Ves @aurora_84



One Direction Heardle #10

🟩

1d-heardle.glitch.me Y'all, there's a 1D Heardle! I got it faster than today's normal Heardle lol.One Direction Heardle #10 Y'all, there's a 1D Heardle! I got it faster than today's normal Heardle lol. One Direction Heardle #10🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️1d-heardle.glitch.me

AS IT WAS @loverxnjh MY TIME TO SHINE HAS FINALLY COME (AGAIN). THE ONE DIRECTION HEARDLE IS MY REASON TO BE. MY TIME TO SHINE HAS FINALLY COME (AGAIN). THE ONE DIRECTION HEARDLE IS MY REASON TO BE.

spiderham🫀 @soIemnIyswear You got today's One Direction Heardle within 1 second (derogatory) You got today's One Direction Heardle within 1 second (derogatory)

𖤐 @TCIMS



Harry Styles Heardle #17



🟩



One Direction Heardle #10



🟩 i take pride in my ability to recognize every 1d and harry styles song by the first notes with no hesitationHarry Styles Heardle #17One Direction Heardle #10 i take pride in my ability to recognize every 1d and harry styles song by the first notes with no hesitationHarry Styles Heardle #17🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️One Direction Heardle #10🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

Moon ◟̽◞̽ 🏠 @sunmoonlou

One Direction Heardle



🟩



1d-heardle.glitch.me imagine not knowing every one direction song cant relateOne Direction Heardle imagine not knowing every one direction song cant relate💅One Direction Heardle 🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️1d-heardle.glitch.me

Fans will undoubtedly be eagerly waiting for the game site to be restored as soon as possible.

You can play One Direction Heardle here.

