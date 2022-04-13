How do you play Harry Styles Heardle? Fans rejoice as new Wordle version releases

Harry Styles Heardle is the newest addition to the ever-growing list of Wordle spin-offs.

The original game has been the internet's obsession since its inception in October 2021. It was created by Brooklyn-based Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle.

The unprecedented popularity of the New York Times-owned game spawned a number of spin-off versions that went beyond word-guessing, like Heardle and Framed.

What is Harry Styles Heardle, and how do you play it?

itzel🍉 @harrystylesth24 literally slaying Harry Styles Heardleliterally slaying Harry Styles Heardle 💃💃 literally slaying ✨✨✨✨✨✨ https://t.co/ivh9OyCG00

The description of Harry Styles Heardle reads:

"A clone of Heardle for Harry Styles songs. Each Heardle is randomly chosen from Styles's discography. Remixed from the Glitch apps K-Pop Heardle and Loona Heardle by ᴅᴇʀᴇᴋ."

For those unaware, Heardle is the musical version of Wordle with similar rules. A player gets six tries to guess a particular day's song, starting with a one-second clip. Each wrong guess unlocks an extra second of the song to help the player make the correct guess.

These clips are usually picked from the beginning of the song, but they can also be picked from another section.

pinkrry supremacy @Liivelly_ whoever invented that harry styles heardle seriously underestimates this fandom I could name those in my sleep whoever invented that harry styles heardle seriously underestimates this fandom I could name those in my sleep

The unofficial fan-made Harry Styles Heardle has the same format and playing rules. The only difference is that all the songs featured in the game are by the British musician.

This version also provides players with a 'Skip' option. The feature allows users to skip to the next second of the song instead of having to make blind guesses.

Once a player is ready to make a guess, they can type in the song name, and the game will automatically prompt them with the corresponding titles in a list.

amanda gorrin @AmandaGorrin



🟩 im sorry but whoever invented the harry styles heardle is my new favorite person. however, my score will look like this everyday im sorry but whoever invented the harry styles heardle is my new favorite person. however, my score will look like this everyday🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

The game resets at midnight every day (specific to each player's timezone), like every other Wordle variant. The new song will become available only the next day.

The songs are sourced via Soundcloud. If Soundcloud happens to be unsupported in a player's geographical region, they will not be able to play the game.

Fans are already hooked on the game

Kassidy @lorallly My friend just sent me the link to the @Harry_Styles heardle and I’m so excited to get hooked. Is there a @onedirection one?? My friend just sent me the link to the @Harry_Styles heardle and I’m so excited to get hooked. Is there a @onedirection one?? https://t.co/guGpSVDH3W

The original Wordle gained recognition primarily due to its 'Share' feature. The function allows players to share their day's prizes or spoils. It documents the player's progress throughout the game, including how many tries it took for them to guess the correct answer.

All the other spin-offs, including Harry Styles Heardle, boast this feature. With a plethora of Stylers (the singer's self-dubbed fandom name) posting their daily progress, one thing is evident — the game is hardly a challenge for die-hard fans.

Here are a few reactions from fans who find the game incredibly easy:

Haven 🫀 “I LOOK CUTE” 🌹 @harrysnewsuitt me getting excited cuz i got the harry styles heardle in 1 second, knowing full well i know every song backwards at this point cuz that man has me in a chokehold me getting excited cuz i got the harry styles heardle in 1 second, knowing full well i know every song backwards at this point cuz that man has me in a chokehold https://t.co/ir5slQqfy5

grace 🏠 @gracesflicker



🟩



harry-styles-heardle.glitch.me



this is the easiest thing ive done in my life Harry Styles Heardle #14this is the easiest thing ive done in my life Harry Styles Heardle #14🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️harry-styles-heardle.glitch.methis is the easiest thing ive done in my life

jill ✰ @jillkay18 they made a harry styles heardle this is gonna be so easy they made a harry styles heardle this is gonna be so easy

Celeste ✨ @celceb01



Harry Styles Heardle #14



🟩



harry-styles-heardle.glitch.me Why have I not heard of this until now??? This was the easiest thing I've ever done in my life!Harry Styles Heardle #14 Why have I not heard of this until now??? This was the easiest thing I've ever done in my life! Harry Styles Heardle #14🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️harry-styles-heardle.glitch.me

izzy ; faith in the future ; 🏠 @_ineffable_28 I didn’t know this Harry Styles Heardle was a thing until rn but I got it in 1 second bahahah I didn’t know this Harry Styles Heardle was a thing until rn but I got it in 1 second bahahah https://t.co/yY7nSpFEZz

liz 🤍 @igloobone



Harry Styles Heardle #15



🟩



harry-styles-heardle.glitch.me theres a harry styles heardle??? well just go ahead and add that to the list of the other 6 in my morning routine.Harry Styles Heardle #15 theres a harry styles heardle??? well just go ahead and add that to the list of the other 6 in my morning routine. Harry Styles Heardle #15🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️harry-styles-heardle.glitch.me

Stephanie🍒🍉🥝 @Stephsayshi618



🟩



harry-styles-heardle.glitch.me



It literally took me a second to get it…I can accept I have a problem Harry Styles Heardle #17It literally took me a second to get it…I can accept I have a problem Harry Styles Heardle #17🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️harry-styles-heardle.glitch.meIt literally took me a second to get it…I can accept I have a problem

parmidaᴴ🏠 @par28mida this Harry Styles Heardle was supposed to be difficult? this Harry Styles Heardle was supposed to be difficult?

Many have bragged about how they guessed the mystery song on their very first try, even within the first second of the song. Perhaps it's already time for the creator to add a Hard mode.

You can try your hand at the Harry Styles Heardle here.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh