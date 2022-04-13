How do you play Harry Styles Heardle? Fans rejoice as new Wordle version releases

Harry Styles Heardle is the newest addition to the ever-growing list of Wordle spin-offs.
The original game has been the internet's obsession since its inception in October 2021. It was created by Brooklyn-based Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle.
The unprecedented popularity of the New York Times-owned game spawned a number of spin-off versions that went beyond word-guessing, like Heardle and Framed.
What is Harry Styles Heardle, and how do you play it?
The description of Harry Styles Heardle reads:
"A clone of Heardle for Harry Styles songs. Each Heardle is randomly chosen from Styles's discography. Remixed from the Glitch apps K-Pop Heardle and Loona Heardle by ᴅᴇʀᴇᴋ."
For those unaware, Heardle is the musical version of Wordle with similar rules. A player gets six tries to guess a particular day's song, starting with a one-second clip. Each wrong guess unlocks an extra second of the song to help the player make the correct guess.
These clips are usually picked from the beginning of the song, but they can also be picked from another section.
The unofficial fan-made Harry Styles Heardle has the same format and playing rules. The only difference is that all the songs featured in the game are by the British musician.
This version also provides players with a 'Skip' option. The feature allows users to skip to the next second of the song instead of having to make blind guesses.
Once a player is ready to make a guess, they can type in the song name, and the game will automatically prompt them with the corresponding titles in a list.
The game resets at midnight every day (specific to each player's timezone), like every other Wordle variant. The new song will become available only the next day.
The songs are sourced via Soundcloud. If Soundcloud happens to be unsupported in a player's geographical region, they will not be able to play the game.
Fans are already hooked on the game
The original Wordle gained recognition primarily due to its 'Share' feature. The function allows players to share their day's prizes or spoils. It documents the player's progress throughout the game, including how many tries it took for them to guess the correct answer.
All the other spin-offs, including Harry Styles Heardle, boast this feature. With a plethora of Stylers (the singer's self-dubbed fandom name) posting their daily progress, one thing is evident — the game is hardly a challenge for die-hard fans.
Here are a few reactions from fans who find the game incredibly easy:
Many have bragged about how they guessed the mystery song on their very first try, even within the first second of the song. Perhaps it's already time for the creator to add a Hard mode.
You can try your hand at the Harry Styles Heardle here.