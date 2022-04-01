Harry Styles x Starbucks: Netizens go berserk over potential coffee collaboration 

Harry Styles' fans are going berserk on Twitter over rumors of a possible collaboration between Starbucks and the singer in honor of his new single, As It Was.

The 28-year-old musician announced the lead single from his third album, Harry's House, just a few days after the album announcement. Netizens are speculating that Harry Styles might be cooking up a promotional drink with Starbucks to celebrate the single's release.

Harry Styles' rumored Starbucks collaboration

A picture of what appears to be a Starbucks notice started circulating on Twitter on Wednesday. According to the notice, the coffee giant is teaming up with the One Direction alum from April 1 — the release date of As It Was. The supposed collaboration is slated to go on for a week, until April 8. The notice also mentions that this information is meant to be kept confidential until April 1.

It is quite vague and doesn't divulge much information about what the actual partnership could entail. It is quite possible that the picture is fake since there's no other evidence other than this one unverified notice.

But many fans have already formulated their own theories about what the drink could be, with some saying that it might be tea instead of coffee - an assumption no doubt brought on by Harry Styles' British heritage.

╰(*´︶`*)╯♡ @insecureho the harry styles starbucks drink is the royal english breakfast tea latte!! the harry styles starbucks drink is the royal english breakfast tea latte!! 😱😱

Syd ☮︎ @thatpriddygirl_ the harry styles starbucks drink is going to be green tea unsweet the harry styles starbucks drink is going to be green tea unsweet

jo’s house 🏠 @edginghes Y’ALL WHAT IF THE STARBUCKS HARRY DRINK IS A PASSION FRUIT REFRESHER Y’ALL WHAT IF THE STARBUCKS HARRY DRINK IS A PASSION FRUIT REFRESHER https://t.co/3Vh8v7l6Uc

🏠 @harryspleasing the only real Harry Styles starbucks drink can be black coffee with a splash of butter and coconut oil otherwise it would just be inauthentic the only real Harry Styles starbucks drink can be black coffee with a splash of butter and coconut oil otherwise it would just be inauthentic https://t.co/Cy02hRP2cq

One fan even joked, tweeting:

"Harry styles is teaming up [with] Starbucks because he wants us to drink more coffee to stay awake because stanning him means no sleep."

The unconfirmed rumors have sent fans into an absolute frenzy, but some continue to remain wary since such rumors rarely ever pan out. There is also the added possibility of it being an elaborate April Fool's ruse.

michela²⁸ @fourlokolou how i’m showing up to order the harry styles starbucks drink how i’m showing up to order the harry styles starbucks drink https://t.co/mNRCBEBh4E

HLT @HLTheories i’ve never had starbucks coffe but u can bet if harry does a collab i will i’ve never had starbucks coffe but u can bet if harry does a collab i will

¨̮ @teafortommo Okay that’s the third time I’ve seen someone talk about the Harry styles Starbucks drink. Is he … collabing with Starbucks? Okay that’s the third time I’ve seen someone talk about the Harry styles Starbucks drink. Is he … collabing with Starbucks?

camila ♡’s lily🏠 TRACK 3 & 13!! @cherry4marais guys i work for starbucks and sadly haven’t heard anything about harry styles teaming up with the company. guys i work for starbucks and sadly haven’t heard anything about harry styles teaming up with the company.

But it is not totally out of the question. After all, Taylor's Latte, Taylor Swift's Starbucks collaboration for her album Red (Taylor's Version) also generated similar buzz before it was confirmed by Starbucks. So, there may be hope for Styles' fans yet.

If the rumors do end up being false, fans can still hit up their local Starbucks and order their own variations of what they imagined the Harry Styles drink to be. Or, they can order a Vanilla Latte with caramel creamer, which Styles revealed to be his order in 2015.

Harry's House lead single As It Was gains critical approval

The British singer dropped the announcement for his third studio album, Harry's House, on March 23. The 13-track album is slated to release on May 20, just a month after he headlines Coachella 2022 in April. Styles has had more than a packed schedule with Love on Tour, the world tour for his second album, Fine Line.

The album's lead single, As It Was (out now), is a marked departure from his previous lead singles Lights Up and Sign of the Times. As It Was toes the line between an emotional ballad and a synth-pop dance number, with "nakedly vulnerable" lyrics and a peppy beat.

As It Was kicks off Styles' transition from '70s rock to '80s synth-pop, setting the tone for what Harry's House may have in store. The emotionally-charged song is already receiving widespread critical approval and its merit is only bolstered by its stunning visuals, directed by Ukrainian director Tanu Muino.

