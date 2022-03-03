Harry Styles' Pleasing Shroom Bloom collection sends fans into a frenzy

Harry Styles' lifestyle brand Pleasing recently took the internet by storm after teasing its brand new collection called Shroom Bloom. Although no details about the products have been released yet, the release date of the collection has been announced in the teaser.

As per the announcement, the new Shroom Bloom collection is scheduled to arrive on March 15, 2022. Fans can sign up with their email address on the official Pleasing website to receive the latest news and updates about the new collection and get notified about its release.

The official announcement of the Shroom Bloom collection features vibrant and colorful artwork with a focus on bright shades of pink, yellow, and white. The latest collection arrives a few months after the brand made its first drop in November 2021.

Everything to know about Harry Styles’ lifestyle brand Pleasing

Harry Styles' Pleasing launched in November 2021 (Image via Pleasing/Instagram)

In November 2021, Harry Styles unveiled his beauty and lifestyle line with a mission to bring “joyful experiences and products that excite the senses and blur the boundaries.”

Fans first speculated about the pop star’s new venture in May 2021 after finding his name listed as a director for a company called "Pleased as Holdings Limited." US Weekly later confirmed that the Fine Line creator has filed a trademark for a cosmetics line.

The One Direction alum finally opened up about his endeavor on his cover story for Dazed magazine. He revealed that the idea behind his brand is about finding the little joys of life. He expressed,

"I've always found that the moments in my life which have brought me the most joy are the small ones, whether it be, you know, the end of the night under the stars or a bite of food, or sitting with your friends. I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people."

The singer mentioned at the time that the brand would open with a nail polish collection. He shared,

“Me seeing a colour on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, 'Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.'”

Harry Styles also shared that Pleasing started as a “fun little project” during the pandemic, but after its naming, the brand became “so much more than nail polish.”

The brand’s first drop contained a set of four different nail polish colors, with the common theme being pearls. The shades included Perfect Pearl, a pearlized white polish with glossy finish, Pearly Tops, a clear shade with matte finish, Inky Pearl, a pearlescent black with deep blue radiance and glossy finish, and Granny's Pink Pearls, a pearlescent pink with glossy finish.

In addition to nail polish, the company also launched a double-sided eye and lip serum called Pleasing Pen as well as a moisturizer or primer known as the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum.

The brand even offered alphabetized nail stickers with the polish collection. Shortly after, the brand also dropped its official merch that contained crewneck Pleasing t-shirts in the colors of cream and black.

Following its launch, all Pleasing products were available for sale through the brand’s website. The skin and nail items were available for pre-order and the general sale began on November 29, 2021.

After the pre-order stock sold out, fans were allowed to sign up for a code that provided them early access two hours before the general sale.

Fans react to the new Harry Styles Shroom Bloom collection

Harry Styles' new Shroom Bloom collection teaser took the internet by storm (Image via Pleasing)

Harry Styles is one of the most popular contemporary artists. Following his successful stint with One Direction, the musician launched a record-breaking solo career in 2017. His debut album became one of the world's top-ten best-selling albums of the year.

Meanwhile, his second album Fine Line recorded the biggest first-week sales by an English male artist in history. Styles also won a Grammy Award, two Brit Awards, and an American Music Award, among others.

Styles even bagged roles in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and Marvel’s Eternals and is set to appear in films Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. Needless to say, Styles’ beauty and lifestyle brand Pleasing also witnessed immense success upon its release.

More recently, the singer sent fans into a frenzy after teasing a brand new Shroom Bloom collection. Despite having no major details, Harry Styles’ followers took to Twitter to react to the announcement and share their speculation about the new products:

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Pleasing will announce more details about its new products soon. The Shroom Bloom collection will be launched on March 15, 2022.

