Kim Kardashian to launch SKKN by Kim skincare line with Coty Inc 

Kim Kardashian is ready to make a comeback in the beauty industry, but this time with her skincare brand SKKN by Kim. The influencer had temporarily stepped away from the industry in August 2021, announcing it through KKW Beauty's Instagram account.

It is speculated that the brand is getting a makeover from Coty Inc, which acquired 20 per cent of the company in 2020. According to Sue Nabi, chief executive officer at Coty, the brand is expected to launch somewhere between April and July 2022.

Kim Kardashian's new brand will have skincare and bath and shower products

The post on KKW's Instagram profile reads,

"We're currently away working on a new, more modern, elevated and sustainable brand and customer experience - the way Kim has always envisioned. Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with us. We promise we won't be gone too long."

The post may have been a clue for SKKN by Kim, which is trademarked under skincare products, cosmetics, hair, nails and beauty tools, perfumes, candles, and bath and shower products.

This shift from makeup to skincare could be influenced by the current social media trend, which has moved away from heavy makeup towards a preference for a more natural appearance. Nabi made the comments on the upcoming line, saying that the makers are aiming high with the brand. She said,

“We really wanted to create something disruptive and top-notch in terms of quality and ingredients. So we are focusing on making this a huge success and then we will see for the other categories later.”

SKKN by Kim will be an addition to the long list of successful ventures by Kim, whose shapewear line hit a valuation of $3.2 billion last year. According to Forbes, Skims recently secured $240 million from a hedge fund, doubling its total valuation and making it Kim Kardashian’s most valuable asset.

Also Read Article Continues below

The brand is expected to grow even more through its collaboration with Team USA. Skims are supposed to supply loungewear and undergarments for athletes in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Edited by Sabika