Tula Skincare controversy explained as netizens stand divided over brand's latest Instagram post 

Tula Skincare put out an Instagram post on January 30, announcing that the company stands against racism and will not support hate within their community. Although the post seems vague, consumers have connected it to beauty blogger and influencer, Katie Starks.

Starks has been vocal about her political stance over the last two years, and has openly criticized mask mandates at her children's school and other public places.

However, the influencer has recently been accused of sharing and supporting anti-vax protests taking place in Canada. According to rumors, protesters also showcased swastika symbols and confederate flags during the demonstration.

The influencer has denied the allegations and took to her Instagram Stories to address the situation. Starks said:

"The elephant in the room is the messages, I'm getting blown up with, and the tags on what Tula put out there. I'm well aware of it. I'm also going to an attorney tomorrow at 11:30, to talk about, like our next steps, with the brands and the lies that they are putting out. And also the people, the mobs that have come after us. And potentially like getting opinions to getting emails and whatever. But I was going to tell you guys."

Starks also shared that she has not been doing well, mentally and emotionally, due to the turmoil surrounding the internet and brand cancelations.

The aftermath of Tula's statement

The statement has divided the internet, with some supporting Starks and others applauding the brand for taking a stand.

Support for Katie Starks

Various users are supporting Starks and her husband for taking a stand on "free speech" and the "right to freedom." Many have decided to boycott Tula over its decision to withdraw ties with the influencer. Fans are questioning the statement's claims of "racism" and "hate."

According to them, the influencer is within her rights to choose her political stance and bodily freedom.

Here are some Twitter reactions from supporters:

Sam @SamIAm_IAmSam0 @tula your canceling of Katie Starks and other IG influencers based on their conservative views is down right disgusting!! What’s worse is putting out a pathetic statement claiming these people are racist!! You are absolute trash!!! 🤮🤮🤮 @tula your canceling of Katie Starks and other IG influencers based on their conservative views is down right disgusting!! What’s worse is putting out a pathetic statement claiming these people are racist!! You are absolute trash!!! 🤮🤮🤮

gina williams @Gina6mom @kalonkayy @MiriamH_13 yes, several comments (now deleted) where she accused Katie Starks of untrue comments. There was no racism by Katie Starks. It started w/her stance on mask mandates 4 her children then several other influencers added their lies. Queencitytrends or whatever her name is was awful. @kalonkayy @MiriamH_13 yes, several comments (now deleted) where she accused Katie Starks of untrue comments. There was no racism by Katie Starks. It started w/her stance on mask mandates 4 her children then several other influencers added their lies. Queencitytrends or whatever her name is was awful.

ElizaLynnJohn @elizalynnjohn @tula conservatives buy makeup/skincare too. Will not buy products from a company that doesn’t support free thought. @tula conservatives buy makeup/skincare too. Will not buy products from a company that doesn’t support free thought.

Heather Dempsey @HDempsey84 @tula I'm done with Tula! Apparently, Tula doesn't like conservative women and is canceling contracts with them. We are all different in our unique ways and we should learn to listen to each other rather then silence each other. I'd rather find a skincare company that is inclusive. @tula I'm done with Tula! Apparently, Tula doesn't like conservative women and is canceling contracts with them. We are all different in our unique ways and we should learn to listen to each other rather then silence each other. I'd rather find a skincare company that is inclusive.

Support for Tula Skincare

Redditor u/gourmet_fried_rice claimed to know the reason for the company's decision. In their comments, they explained that the complaints against Starks rose from posts she had made that allegedly addressed the ongoing trucker protests in Canada. Their comment read:

Some comments on Tula's Instagram post read:

Comments on the statement released by Tula (Image via Instagram/tula)

Starks, along with her husband, went live on Instagram a year ago, criticizing the mask mandate. The couple is openly conservative and against vaccination. They also talked about supporting law enforcement and their families through a fundraiser campaign.

Several people started to tag companies sponsoring Starks, asking them to remove her from their marketing lists. This led to three companies pulling their sponsorships, which Starks addressed in an Instagram Live two weeks ago. She blamed cancel culture and haters for the situation.

