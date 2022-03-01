What is Harry Styles' TikTok username? Netizens go berzerk after discovering the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer on the app

A mysterious account has surfaced on TikTok, and fans believe it belongs to Harry Styles. The account with username @suemonella, which had less than 2k followers last week, is now over 400k.
The account features videos of the Spotify plaque given to Styles for his song Watermelon Sugar, pink staircases, and other things connecting it to the singer. Fans are convinced that the account is either managed by Styles or his team, possibily in an attempt to create hype around his yet-unnamed upcoming album.
Clues connecting Harry Styles to the TikTok account
The singer was photographed with a Gucci bag and a Spotify box in February. In one of the pictures, Styles' phone screen is visible to the camera.
Fans grabbed the chance to zoom in on the mobile screen and discovered what looked like an incomplete TikTok account, with two videos uploaded.
A few days later, a TikTok account with the username @suemonella uploaded videos of a Spotify plaque addressed to Harry Styles. Apparently, Spotify gifted the plaque to the artist to commemorate one billion streams of his song, Watermelon Sugar.
The video went viral on the app and received over 1.8 million views. The video also has a shot of a document with the title:
"Harry Styles, HS3 Announcement Video, Shoot date - 24/2/22."
The video sent every Styles fan on a chase to connect the account and its videos to the artist.
The account additionally features a video of a person walking up pink stairs, and fans pointed out that the singer has pink stairs in his house. Another video showed the POV of a person walking down the street, and fans are sure of it being Styles from a reflection in a puddle.
Some even compared the same grainy zoomed pics on his phone screen to the first two videos on the account, as the color palate on both seemed to match.
Fans are convinced of the connection between the account and Styles
Netizens are sharing their own theories and ideas online. They believe that the account is connected to Styles, in one way or another. They also believe that it is a marketing stunt by the singer's team.
Previously, the singer's marketing team created an imaginary island called "Eroda" and popularized the hashtag #visiteroda to promote his song Adore You. Eroda is "adore" spelled backwards.
Keeping the singer's previous publicity stunts in mind, it wouldn't come as a surprise if @suemonella also turns out to be a marketing strategy. Fans are eager to see the next post on the suspicious TikTok account.