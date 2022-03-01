What is Harry Styles' TikTok username? Netizens go berzerk after discovering the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer on the app

A mysterious account has surfaced on TikTok, and fans believe it belongs to Harry Styles. The account with username @suemonella, which had less than 2k followers last week, is now over 400k.

The account features videos of the Spotify plaque given to Styles for his song Watermelon Sugar, pink staircases, and other things connecting it to the singer. Fans are convinced that the account is either managed by Styles or his team, possibily in an attempt to create hype around his yet-unnamed upcoming album.

Clues connecting Harry Styles to the TikTok account

The singer was photographed with a Gucci bag and a Spotify box in February. In one of the pictures, Styles' phone screen is visible to the camera.

Fans grabbed the chance to zoom in on the mobile screen and discovered what looked like an incomplete TikTok account, with two videos uploaded.

Cara 🧜‍♀️ RT fanprjct in 📌 PLS @kiwi28cake First of all: TikTok and Sony have struck a deal, hence the recent „organic“ promo Harry has been seen doing for TikTok - is it a revival of Old Harry Social Media presence? Making him a bit more relatable again? First of all: TikTok and Sony have struck a deal, hence the recent „organic“ promo Harry has been seen doing for TikTok - is it a revival of Old Harry Social Media presence? Making him a bit more relatable again? https://t.co/OTXdT9c5pq

A few days later, a TikTok account with the username @suemonella uploaded videos of a Spotify plaque addressed to Harry Styles. Apparently, Spotify gifted the plaque to the artist to commemorate one billion streams of his song, Watermelon Sugar.

The video went viral on the app and received over 1.8 million views. The video also has a shot of a document with the title:

"Harry Styles, HS3 Announcement Video, Shoot date - 24/2/22."

Cara 🧜‍♀️ RT fanprjct in 📌 PLS @kiwi28cake Also - to make it clear now, we see Harry’s new Spotify Watermelon Sugar plaque. Artfully sloppily filmed to make it look like it’s him doing it. Also - to make it clear now, we see Harry’s new Spotify Watermelon Sugar plaque. Artfully sloppily filmed to make it look like it’s him doing it. https://t.co/vIDAP37Z5v

The video sent every Styles fan on a chase to connect the account and its videos to the artist.

The account additionally features a video of a person walking up pink stairs, and fans pointed out that the singer has pink stairs in his house. Another video showed the POV of a person walking down the street, and fans are sure of it being Styles from a reflection in a puddle.

Cara 🧜‍♀️ RT fanprjct in 📌 PLS @kiwi28cake The pink stairs are infamously from Harry‘s Erskine Public house. What better way to verify it’s REALLY him, have him walk up domestically in socks. The pink stairs are infamously from Harry‘s Erskine Public house. What better way to verify it’s REALLY him, have him walk up domestically in socks. https://t.co/nRI8lNQLmQ

Some even compared the same grainy zoomed pics on his phone screen to the first two videos on the account, as the color palate on both seemed to match.

Fans are convinced of the connection between the account and Styles

Netizens are sharing their own theories and ideas online. They believe that the account is connected to Styles, in one way or another. They also believe that it is a marketing stunt by the singer's team.

kam! @Kamryn_Paynee NOW HOLD ON. WHAT DID I JUST READ?? harry getting tiktok just saved the entire century. #HarryStyles NOW HOLD ON. WHAT DID I JUST READ?? harry getting tiktok just saved the entire century. #HarryStyles https://t.co/qdhBIeTq0n

Darling loves harry @moonrryx Harry styles used a fake island for fine line era now we’re getting TikTok secret accounts. Look at the people he follows.. Sarah and Mitch haha Harry styles used a fake island for fine line era now we’re getting TikTok secret accounts. Look at the people he follows.. Sarah and Mitch haha https://t.co/BrgdV5auj8

. duli @sunboolou Harry Styles TikTok Is so cute and I’m living for it. Harry Styles TikTok Is so cute and I’m living for it. https://t.co/VTn8BA0wqH

giu • LTWT | RT ON FIX @sclikelou SOOO HARRY STYLES HAS A TIKTOK OMG I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS RIGHT NOW SOOO HARRY STYLES HAS A TIKTOK OMG I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS RIGHT NOW

Connor @ShowTimeConnor Harry Styles' "secret" TikTok has gained over 400,000 followers in under three days Harry Styles' "secret" TikTok has gained over 400,000 followers in under three days https://t.co/apEZNl3rGl

Bridget N @b_neirotti Ok but what’s going on with @/suemonella on tiktok🤨🤨 @Harry_Styles any comment on this suspicious account? Ok but what’s going on with @/suemonella on tiktok🤨🤨 @Harry_Styles any comment on this suspicious account?

Gaby @_ItsGabz_ Harry Styles with a Secret Tiktok Account 🤫🤫🤫 here for it Harry Styles with a Secret Tiktok Account 🤫🤫🤫 here for it

Lindsay Webster @webbylinster suemonella almost feels like a parody of a harry styles tiktok rather than the real one??? suemonella almost feels like a parody of a harry styles tiktok rather than the real one???

Previously, the singer's marketing team created an imaginary island called "Eroda" and popularized the hashtag #visiteroda to promote his song Adore You. Eroda is "adore" spelled backwards.

Keeping the singer's previous publicity stunts in mind, it wouldn't come as a surprise if @suemonella also turns out to be a marketing strategy. Fans are eager to see the next post on the suspicious TikTok account.

Edited by Saman