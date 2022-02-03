"I'm a lurker": Gigi Hadid admits to having a secret TikTok account

Gigi Hadid is a world-renowned face and supermodel with millions following her on social media. The model joined the list of celebrities with a secret TikTok account.

In an interview with InStyle, Hadid mentioned that she owns a nameless account on the app, which she uses only to watch videos related to kid lunch ideas, pool cleaning and renovations.

Gigi Hadid opens up about her secret TikTok account

One interview segment included Gigi Hadid answering a few questions based on the alphabet. When it came to the letter S, her interviewer Laura Brown popped the question about secret TikTok. She asked,

"S is for Secret TikTok. Do you have one?"

Hadid admitted that she had a secret TikTok, but she didn't post or follow anyone on it.

Brown promptly asked her if she was a lurker, to which the model agreed, saying that she only lurks for mom videos.

"I'm a lurker, but it's for, like, mom videos and kids' lunch videos."

She continued, saying that she watches crime TikToks related to "murder, stalkers, that kind of stuff." Gigi Hadid also indulges in pool cleaning and house renovation videos. She explained,

"Then there are these pool cleaners who go to these moldy pools and spray them down until they're glitzy glam and restore them. There's also a guy where his job is to go into people's homes who were hoarders, and he cleans the entire house and it is gnarly, like, rotting refrigerators. He goes in a hazmat suit, and he repairs it for resell."

The model also discussed her Instagram, which has over 72 million users, referring to her first few days on social media during high school. She pointed out that she recognizes her oldest followers and would hug them if she saw them.

Hadid will not force her daughter into modeling

On being questioned if her daughter Khai would appear in any Baby Guess campaign, Hadid explained that she would let her daughter do what she wanted and not put her into modeling just yet.

"Yeah. No. You know, she's going to do what she wants to do. She could be an astronaut."

The 26-year-old talked about having mom friends and their conversations about "babies and sleeping and what bottles don't leak" and going out on mom dates. Gigi Hadid praised her daughter for being an innovative and intuitive kid, explaining,

"She's just so smart, and she's so aware. She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome."

The model had a daughter in September 2020 with her then-boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik, before the couple separated late last year.

Edited by Srijan Sen