What happened to Niall Horan? Former 'One Direction' star thanks British Airways staff after falling sick on flight

On Thursday, February 17, former One Direction star Niall Horan, 28, took to Twitter to thank the staff on a British Airways flight for 'taking good care of him' when he fell 'extremely ill' while flying.

He tweeted:

"thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me. ❤️"

Niall Horan @NiallOfficial thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me. thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me. ❤️

British Airways' official Twitter page replied to him, saying:

"Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall. We'll be sure to pass on your thanks to them."

British Airways @British_Airways @NiallOfficial Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall. We'll be sure to pass on your thanks to them. Claire @NiallOfficial Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall. We'll be sure to pass on your thanks to them. Claire

Niall Horan started 'vomiting quite violently' during the plane's final descent

Niall Horan (Image via David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

While Niall Horan did not disclose any information about his illness, an unnamed source who was on the same flight told MailOnline:

"He seemed fine when boarding and early on in the flight, but later on had wet, cold towels around his head and neck. On final descent he was vomiting quite violently."

The source also acknowledged that the British Airways crew truly did all they could to help Horan, saying:

"The crew were indeed superb, could not have done any more for him, and called ahead for BA Special Services to meet him on the plane and escort him through the border and to baggage reclaim."

The source also noted that, despite being sick, Horan was very 'polite and welcoming' as he signed the source an autograph. They told the outlet:

"He actually very kindly signed an autograph for me to give to a friend whilst we were waiting for our bags, and could not have been more polite and welcoming. He seemed a little bit better at baggage reclaim."

Horan was flying from LAX to London ahead of his appearance on RTE's Late Late Show on Friday.

The Late Late Show @RTELateLateShow



Unfortunately



“He’s very poorly & is so disappointed that he couldn’t be on the



Get well & see you soon Niall We’re deva! 🥺Unfortunately @NiallOfficial won’t be able to make tonight’s show“He’s very poorly & is so disappointed that he couldn’t be on the #LateLate tonight. However he is very proud of @leona_maguire and all that she has achieved!!”Get well & see you soon Niall We’re deva! 🥺Unfortunately @NiallOfficial won’t be able to make tonight’s show 💔“He’s very poorly & is so disappointed that he couldn’t be on the #LateLate tonight. However he is very proud of @leona_maguire and all that she has achieved!!”Get well & see you soon Niall 💚 https://t.co/9vJPMWCMTc

On Friday, the official Twitter page of The Late Late Show announced that Horan, who is 'very poorly,' would not be able to make it to the show. Thousands of Horan's fans took to social media to wish him a fast recovery following his tweet.

The news comes almost a month after the singer-songwriter was photographed holidaying in Mexico with his girlfriend Amelia Woolley, whom he reportedly started dating in July 2020. Horan was last spotted enjoying the 2022 Super Bowl game in Los Angeles last weekend.

Edited by Prem Deshpande