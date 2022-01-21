TikTok’s ‘Chrom tooth polish’ trend explained as netizens color their teeth with glitter

Chrom tooth polish has become the latest obsession for TikTok users. The item has become very popular among creators, who like to showcase creativity in their content.

The product is temporary and available in various colors, from plain white to glittery gold. Easy to apply and remove, Chrom tooth polish has become the new “hip” trend on social media.

What we know about the Chrom tooth polish

It is a tooth cosmetic inspired by nail polishes. According to the official website:

“CHROM is a tooth polish, just like nail polish, that can be applied to teeth and removed in a matter of seconds, and lasts for up to 24 hours at a time. It has no taste and comes in brights, whites, metallics, glitter, and glow.”

The product is priced at around $20 and is available worldwide, and each bottle is claimed to provide 100 applications.

The brand’s website claims the product to be “non-toxic”, with ingredients consisting of Triethyl Citrate, Ethanol, plant-based glitters, and FD&C approved coloring. They ey provide a safety guide that says:

“Keep out of eyes. Not recommended for use with braces, tooth sensitivities, chips, or temporary dental work. If you have a reaction to Toothpolish, stop use & consult a dentist.”

The tooth polish has been available for purchase for over two years but has recently caught Tiktok’s attention. The product has become a trending topic among app users and beauty creators, with over 21 million videos attached to the hashtag #chromtoothpolish.

Internet users have mixed views on the tooth polish

Netizens have given mixed reviews for the product, and while some creators couldn’t stop raving about it, others found it overhyped.

Tiktok user rcmxo, who has over 35,000 followers, said she got the “best smile” after using the product and gave it “10/10”.

Another user, Mani, rated the polish 5 out of 10. According to the creator, the product did not last as long as promised by the company and chipped easily. She did not recommend it to her followers who wanted whiter teeth.

Here are some comments on an Instagram post by Chrom tooth polish:

Other unusual makeup trends that have dominated Tiktok recently include “inverse cat-eyes”, “white concealer”, “colorful freckles”, “false eye-bags”, and “lip wings”.

