Taylor Swift Starbucks latte: How to buy, customized sticker, and all you need to know

Taylor Swift and Starbucks announced an exciting collaboration on November 12. The news immediately grabbed attention and started trending on social media. The collaboration is intended to celebrate the release of Swift’s new re-recorded album, Red. It coincides with Starbucks’ iconic red cups during the holiday season.

Taylor Swift x Starbucks latte is also known as "Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte"

Customers can also order it by asking for Taylor’s latte and Taylor’s version. Fans can also use the Starbucks app by clicking on the details on the Taylor card.

You can order in-store or at the drive thru by asking for "Taylor's Latte" or "Taylor's Version." ☕

Fans won’t see the latte by the name on the menu since it is a Caffé Latte with nonfat milk and pumps of caramel. While choosing their Taylor’s version at Starbucks, customers may get to hear their favorite song from Red played over the speakers.

Keeping in mind the holiday spirit of sharing gifts, Starbucks made it easy for fans to send others a coffee with an exclusive Taylor Swift-inspired gift card to their friends.

Customers can also get a customized Taylor Swift version of the drink sticker if they order in-store or in a drive-through at participating stores.

The latte's backstory

The rumors of Taylor Swift collaborating with Starbucks began on November 8 when Starbucks’ official Twitter account cryptically tweeted, “It’s Red Season,” along with emojis that included a coffee mug and red scarf.

The tweet was unique because other tweets from the company promoting their red cups and seasonal beverages were straightforward. A Starbucks representative also did not confirm the collaboration.

Taylor Swift has routinely shown her love for Starbucks. She was recently seen drinking from a Starbucks cup in a video dedicated to the fall season. Subsequently, Starbucks confirmed the collaboration today.

Red is Taylor Swift’s second re-recorded album since the release of Fearless in April. She decided to re-record her iconic records because Scooter Braun purchased her former label, Big Machine. Braun eventually took control of the masters.

Swift vowed not to work with the company since Braun’s Ithaca Holdings would earn a massive profit from her old music in the future.

