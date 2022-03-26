TikTok's viral coffee drink including orange juice and espresso is the internet's latest obsession

TikTok is always brimming with innovative recipes, with a viral coffee drink being the latest concoction brewing on the social media platform. The seemingly unlikely combination of orange juice and espresso has caused many to twist their faces in confusion and disgust.

But as the saying goes, don't knock it till you try it. The surprising verdict on the drink is overwhelmingly favorable, against all odds.

Amelia @ameliaikeda TikTok has discovered that orange juice and coffee tastes incredibly good and I regret to inform you they're 1000% right about it. TikTok has discovered that orange juice and coffee tastes incredibly good and I regret to inform you they're 1000% right about it.

Why the coffee-orange juice concoction is going viral

This latest trend is a reimagination of the classic American breakfast accompaniment of coffee and orange juice. Instead of having the two drinks side by side, this concoction combines the two to produce a morning beverage that's twice as refreshing as either of its components.

The drink started going viral after the popular TikToker @bundaddy posted a video where she mixed espresso with her OJ. The video has garnered over 1.6 million views and 192.3k likes since being posted on March 2.

In the video, the influencer said:

"Alright, I've said it once and I'll say it again. Put espresso in your orange juice. I have not seen one person who likes espresso and orange juice not like them together. You think that you won't. You will."

She added:

"I haven't had a latte in weeks. I discovered this and I have never gone back."

SimdotExe #DR3 @Simdotexe OK so @YourBunDaddy posted a tiktok with her favourite new coffee drink, Espresso and Orange Juice..... She's onto something ngl! A solid 9/10! OK so @YourBunDaddy posted a tiktok with her favourite new coffee drink, Espresso and Orange Juice..... She's onto something ngl! A solid 9/10!

What makes this combination work is the acidity and bright sweetness of the orange juice, which subtly complements and balances the bitterness of the espresso. Not to mention, the cinematic cascade of espresso over the striking OJ makes for incredible Instagram content.

This viral coffee drink isn't a new innovation though. It has reportedly been around for a while, with some evidence dating back as far as 2014.

How to make the viral drink

Have this drink with just orange juice and espresso or add some sparkling water (Images via Getty Images)

Making this drink is child's play even for the most inexperienced homecooks. The only hiccup is the fact that neither the original video by @bundaddy nor the innumerable recreations of the viral drink mention the correct ratio of the two ingredients.

A recipe by Fluent In Coffee suggests using either espresso coffee or a cold brew coffee concentrate. When using espresso, a double shot suffices for a 4 oz glass of orange juice. But if cold brew concentrate is used, then the ratio between the cold brew and orange juice should be 1:1.

It is highly advised to use pulp-free orange juice for this drink, since chunky pieces of orange aren't the most palatable. Though freshly squeezed juice is recommended, store-bought orange juice works fine too.

Over a generous ice-filled glass, pour the orange juice first and then top it off with the espresso to create a mesmerizing gradient. In case of the cold brew, pour it slowly over a spoon placed over the glass with the orange juice and ice.

Pour the cold brew concentrate over a spoon instead of directly into the juice (Image via Kyle Rowsell/YouTube)

Bon Appetit also created their own version of the drink a few years ago, named the 'Spritzy Americano'. The only variation between the drinks is the addition of sparkling water, or soda, in Bon Appetit's recipe.

The 'Spritzy Americano' is made by mixing equal parts of espresso and orange juice, both 2 oz, along with 5 oz of sparkling water. However, the amount of sparkling water can be customized as per personal taste for the best results.

