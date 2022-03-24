Is TikTok’s viral tanning nasal spray safe? Everything to know about the dangerous trend

TikTok's viral tanning nasal spray is the latest beauty hack on the block. Self-tanning companies are heavily promoting the product on the video-sharing platform.

Users inhale these tanning sprays before tanning sessions to apparently increase melanin production in their skin and reduce their chances of sunburn.

However, skeptical netizens have been questioning the spray's safety, and expert opinions only seem to back their hesitance.

What exactly are tanning nasal sprays? For those unaware, spray tanning business owner Natalia Radosz explains:

“Tanning nasal sprays are sprays that contain melanotan or tyrosine. Melanotan is an unregulated chemical that supports melanogenesis. This is the process by which melanin is produced in the skin.”

How safe are the tanning nasal sprays?

Almost every skincare expert is vehemently against these tanning nasal sprays, highlighting that they are not approved by the FDA for inhalation through the nose or mouth.

Several dermatologists have reacted to this product online, deeming it a dangerous trend.

Dermatologist Lily Talakoub said in a TikTok:

“Don’t try this even if you think it can make you tanner. It can cause nausea, vomiting, very bad side effects. This can be very dangerous to your health.”

Dihydroxyacetone, which is the main ingredient in self-tanning products, has been approved by the FDA only for use on the skin. Experts explain that since self-tanners were never made to be inhaled, their safety is highly questionable.

lav baj @lavosaurus Tanning nasal spray is being advertised on tiktok with side effects like suppressing your appetite and I reckon it would be better for your health to snort straight cancer cells at this point Tanning nasal spray is being advertised on tiktok with side effects like suppressing your appetite and I reckon it would be better for your health to snort straight cancer cells at this point

Adam Friedman, chair of dermatology at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, said of the nasal tanning sprays:

"It’s purely a camouflage. Because of the way self-tanners work, it would make no sense. Who knows what those ingredients would do to a different anatomical site like the inner passages of the nose. This is not going to work. If anything, it could be dangerous.”

He added that these nasal sprays can cause irritation at best but could lead to acute or long-term damage at worst.

Dr. R. Peter Manes, a rhinologist with Yale Medicine, told Everyday Health that nasal use of medications could affect one's sense of smell and potentially be toxic to the cilia.

Lauren Primrose noticed a burning sensation in her nose after her first use of the nasal spray (Images like Lauren Primrose/Instagram and weeprimm/TikTok)

Lauren Primrose, a TikTok influencer from Glasgow, also shared her horrific experience with a tanning nasal spray that she was approached to sponsor.

After the first use, she noticed a burning sensation in her nose that made her feel sick. However, she continued to use the product for another eight weeks before ditching it.

Primrose had this to say about her own tanning habits:

"I still use sunbeds but stopped using nasal sprays due to side effects, always be careful what you're putting into your body."

These tanning nasal sprays are designed to be inhaled before unprotected UV exposure. According to Dr. Gary Goldenberg, Founder of Goldenberg Dermatology, this is never recommended due to the numerous risks of "skin cancer, sun damage, wrinkles and lines, and pigmentation."

Instead of using these dubious nasal sprays, the doctor suggested self-tanning sprays or creams as a safer alternative.

