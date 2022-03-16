Who is Ellie Zeiler? TikTok star under fire after White House gas prices video goes viral 

TikToker Ellie Zeiler is receiving flack after explaining the reason behind the soaring gas prices in America in her latest video. This comes after the White House Administration briefed Gen-Z TikTokers about inflation in the States. Followers of the 18-year-old are now attacking her for spreading political information through the video-sharing platform and for “manipulating” her audience.
The White House held a briefing for 30 influential online figures who took their TikTok profiles to speak about their meeting. This included Ellie Zeiler, who has amassed over 10 million followers on the platform.
In the video, she spoke about “why gas prices are so expensive,” where she added that the inflation rate in the States is at a four-time decade high. Stating the reasons behind the same, the TikToker stated that the “two-year pandemic is one of them. When use goes up… the price goes up….”
She spoke about Russia’s role in the global gas supply and how the ongoing war played a role in rising prices. She said:
“Russia is one of the top three producers of oil and it is actually their No. 1 revenue source. Now, with Putin starting this horrific fight between Ukraine and Russia, nobody wants to work with him and do international trade.”
All about Ellie Zeiler
The fashion and beauty influencer was born in San Diego, California. The teenage content creator has a massive following on her TikTok profile. In total, she has garnered 350 million likes on the platform. She first gained traction on the platform after netizens recognized how similar she looked to TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.
The influencer also has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram. The TikToker seems to be incredibly close to her family. She has appeared on her mother’s social media profile several times.
Her mother, Sarah, has recognized herself as a “coach” on the platform. Her father, Rich, is the founder of Zeiler Spirits, a distilled spirits supplier. His LinkedIn also reads that he is the creator of COLDCOOK American Herbal Whiskey.
The TikToker has two younger brothers, William and Ben, 16 and 17 years old.
Reacting to the influencer’s controversial TikTok video, a few tweets said:
Since the gas price video, Ellie Zeiler has returned to her TikTok profile by uploading regular content. However, followers continued to comment about her controversial political clip.