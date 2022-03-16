Who is Ellie Zeiler? TikTok star under fire after White House gas prices video goes viral 

TikToker Ellie Zeiler is receiving flack after explaining the reason behind the soaring gas prices in America in her latest video. This comes after the White House Administration briefed Gen-Z TikTokers about inflation in the States. Followers of the 18-year-old are now attacking her for spreading political information through the video-sharing platform and for “manipulating” her audience.

The White House held a briefing for 30 influential online figures who took their TikTok profiles to speak about their meeting. This included Ellie Zeiler, who has amassed over 10 million followers on the platform.

In the video, she spoke about “why gas prices are so expensive,” where she added that the inflation rate in the States is at a four-time decade high. Stating the reasons behind the same, the TikToker stated that the “two-year pandemic is one of them. When use goes up… the price goes up….”

Libs of Tik Tok @libsoftiktok The White House told the TikTok influencers who were invited on the zoom call to blame the high gas prices on Putin. The White House told the TikTok influencers who were invited on the zoom call to blame the high gas prices on Putin. https://t.co/qBCEA6r2C7

She spoke about Russia’s role in the global gas supply and how the ongoing war played a role in rising prices. She said:

“Russia is one of the top three producers of oil and it is actually their No. 1 revenue source. Now, with Putin starting this horrific fight between Ukraine and Russia, nobody wants to work with him and do international trade.”

All about Ellie Zeiler

The fashion and beauty influencer was born in San Diego, California. The teenage content creator has a massive following on her TikTok profile. In total, she has garnered 350 million likes on the platform. She first gained traction on the platform after netizens recognized how similar she looked to TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.

The influencer also has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram. The TikToker seems to be incredibly close to her family. She has appeared on her mother’s social media profile several times.

Her mother, Sarah, has recognized herself as a “coach” on the platform. Her father, Rich, is the founder of Zeiler Spirits, a distilled spirits supplier. His LinkedIn also reads that he is the creator of COLDCOOK American Herbal Whiskey.

The TikToker has two younger brothers, William and Ben, 16 and 17 years old.

Reacting to the influencer’s controversial TikTok video, a few tweets said:

Jason Roberge @JasonRobergeVA



I also feel bad that we are all paying her for this propaganda. @libsoftiktok I feel bad she’s being manipulated like this,I also feel bad that we are all paying her for this propaganda. @libsoftiktok I feel bad she’s being manipulated like this, I also feel bad that we are all paying her for this propaganda.

Lauren Chen @TheLaurenChen @libsoftiktok This video is actually pretty tolerable if you just watch it on mute @libsoftiktok This video is actually pretty tolerable if you just watch it on mute

13irth @SilentBirthday

Propaganda machine rolls on

The train never stops @libsoftiktok Government tells influencers to influence childrenPropaganda machine rolls onThe train never stops @libsoftiktok Government tells influencers to influence childrenPropaganda machine rolls onThe train never stops

Austin_j383 @AustinJ383 @libsoftiktok I guess TikTok has really become the propaganda ministry @libsoftiktok I guess TikTok has really become the propaganda ministry

Five Times August @FiveTimesAugust @libsoftiktok Now find out how much they were paid by the government to make these videos. @libsoftiktok Now find out how much they were paid by the government to make these videos.

Ty Fox @TyHunterFox @libsoftiktok



Attention span so little they have to read propaganda scripts in small sprints. @benshapiro Took 8 cuts to make a 52 second video.Attention span so little they have to read propaganda scripts in small sprints. @libsoftiktok @benshapiro Took 8 cuts to make a 52 second video. Attention span so little they have to read propaganda scripts in small sprints.

Since the gas price video, Ellie Zeiler has returned to her TikTok profile by uploading regular content. However, followers continued to comment about her controversial political clip.

Edited by Srijan Sen