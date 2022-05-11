Wordle #326 answer for Wednesday, May 11

Wordle is a popular word-guessing game created by software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021. He created the game for his wife, Palak Shah, who loves to solve crosswords and other quiz games.

Wardle first made a prototype for the game in 2013. At the time, the game had a word library of over ten thousand words. Many of the words on the list were difficult and archaic. Players could solve back-to-back games, but it was not an enjoyable experience overall. Wardle lost interest in the project and abandoned it. In the meantime, he created two successful projects called Place and Button while working at Reddit.

Wardle and Shah spent a lot of time together and played puzzles during the quarantine, which reminded Wardle of his abandoned project. The pair decided to rework the game for their personal use. However, the new version of Wordle became very popular among their friends and family. This prompted Wardle to release the game to the public in October 2021, and it was sold to The New York Times (NYT) in January 2022.

The solution for Wordle #326 might be two different words

Currently, players might be getting two different answers for the solution. This happens every time the NYT-owned game deals with a deleted word. Players got two different answers yesterday. While some got the word "butch," others got "gecko" as their answer.

Looking at the circumstances, players might end up getting different answers today as well. If a player got "butch" as the answer in the game yesterday, today's answer might be "farce." Players who got "shine" as the solution yesterday will most likely get the word "rodeo" today. It would be advisable to check both the words while playing.

According to Merriam Webster, farce is "a light dramatic composition marked by broadly satirical comedy and improbable plot," and rodeo is "a public performance featuring bronco riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, and Brahma bull riding."

The game impressed The New York Times

Wordle went viral within a short time after its release. Internet users loved solving the game daily and flaunting their results on social media. The game recorded over a million daily players in January 2022. The overnight success of the game, despite its apparent simplicity, grabbed the attention of The New York Times who wanted to buy it. Wardle, who was against monetization of the game, made sure that the media mogul would keep the game free and accessible before the deal. Wardle sold the game for a low seven-figure towards the end of January this year.

Fans thought that the game would undergo drastic changes, but their fears were proven wrong. The NYT only removed a few words that they deemed to be controversial or offensive. However, every time they remove a word, it seems to create an issue in the game. Players are advised to close the game tab to avoid such problems.

