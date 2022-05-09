Wordle #325 answer for Tuesday, May 10

Wordle is a popular word-guessing game that went viral in January 2022. Players would race to solve the game and show off their results on social media. However, the creator of the quiz, Josh Wardle, didn't design it for a huge player base. In fact, he only made it for one person, his wife, Palak Shah.

The software engineer and his wife loved to spend their time playing different kinds of quizzes during the quarantine. Their love for puzzles gave birth to Wordle, a simple yet addictive word game. The game was released to the public in October 2021 and only took a few months to gather millions of daily players.

It also impressed The New York Times, which decided to acquire it. Wardle was against any kind of monetization of the game and made sure to keep it free of fees or ads before selling it. The game sold for a low seven-figure amount to the news website.

Fans were not very supportive of the move and accused the news portal of adding difficult words. This led to NYT releasing a statement clarifying that no such changes were made to the game.

The solution for Wordle #325 rhymes with the word "pooch"

1) The word begins with the letter B

2) The word contains the letter T in it

3) The word contains only one vowel

4) The word ends with the letter H.

Today's answer is a fairly common word that rhymes with the word "pooch." The solution for May 10 is the word "butch."

According to Merriam Webster, butch is used to describe things that are "notably or deliberately masculine in appearance or manner."

The New York Times replaced a controversial word

Mazi Urch_mann @Urch_mann New York Times drops 'fetus' as Wordle solution to keep game 'distinct from the news' New York Times drops 'fetus' as Wordle solution to keep game 'distinct from the news'

Even though the New York Times hasn't added any new words to the game, the portal has time and again removed words that they deemed controversial or offensive. This created problems, as players who didn't close their Wordle tab ended up getting the original word. A few even had to play backdated games for a week or so.

For that reason, when the word "fetus" popped up as the answer for the day, the newshouse replaced it with "shine." This has avoided the problem of backdated games, however, the word shine is scheduled to appear later this year in September.

The NYT also released a statement sharing the reason behind why they decided to remove the word. They also promised to look into this recurring issue and try to solve it to the best of their ability.

Edited by Prem Deshpande