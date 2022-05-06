Wordle #321 answer for today: Friday, May 6

Wordle took over social media during the first two months of 2022. During that time, players would wait for the clock to strike midnight, only to race each other for the solution. The craze for the game has since gone down, but it still manages to receive over twenty thousand visitors every day.

Wales-based software engineer Josh Wardle created the game for his wife, Palak Shah. Shah is a quiz enthusiast and loves games like crosswords. The couple spent a lot of their free time in quarantine solving word quizzes on the New York Times website.

The game was initially a personal project, but as its popularity grew, the couple decided to release it to the public.

Wordle had a public release in October 2021, and it only took the game two months to become a trending rage. Impressed by its growth, media giants like The New York Times decided to acquire it. After negotiating some terms and conditions, the game was sold for a seven-figure amount and is currently available on the NYT website.

The solution for Wordle #321 rhymes with the word "madge"

1) The word begins with the letter B

2) The word contains two vowels in it

3) The word contains the letter G

4) The word ends with the letter E.

Today's answer is a common word that rhymes with "madge." The solution for May 6 is the word "badge."

According to Merriam Webster, a badge is "a device or token, especially of membership in a society or group."

Solve sixteen words in Sedecordle

Sedecordle is a Wordle spin-off for players who can solve Dourdle, Quordle and Octordle in a snap.

While the original game requires a player to solve one game, Sedecordle presents a massive task of solving sixteen games simultaneously. Players get a total number of 21 chances to solve all the puzzles. The game is designed with a scroll bar that helps players check all sixteen grids.

Created by Kenneth Crawford, this spin-off is almost identical to the Sedordle, following the basic rules of the original game. Players have to start with a random five-letter word of their choice. After entering the word, the tiles will change colors based on the following rules:

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but placed at a wrong spot.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

After finishing a game, players can select the "free mode" to solve numerous Sedecordle games on a single day.

