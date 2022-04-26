What is Sedordle? How to play the game including 16 Wordles at once revealed

Just one Wordle per day is simply not enough for die-hard Wordle enthusiasts. Enter Sedordle, a variant that allows players to guess 16 words at the same time.

There has been an unstemmed barrage of Wordle spin-offs ever since the New York Times-owned game went viral in the last couple of months. Designed by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle for his partner Palak Shah, the original game was released in October 2021.

It has spawned several iterations that test a player's wit every day. Players have a wide assortment of options from which to pick. They can also choose the level of difficulty they want to challenge themselves with, including the likes of Dordle (2 words), Quordle (4 words), Octordle (8 words), and Kilordle (100 words).

Sedordle hits the sweet spot between Octordle and Kilordle, where it's just enough of a commitment that players won't be tempted to abandon the long-winded game.

How to play the 16-word Sedordle

Sarah Z @marysuewriter (Sedordle spoilers)



Sixteen words... I love it. Weirdly it's actually kind of easier than regular Wordle, because solving one or two gives you a bunch of correct letters/clues for the others and then you can just kind of work your way around instead of going in blind (Sedordle spoilers) Sixteen words... I love it. Weirdly it's actually kind of easier than regular Wordle, because solving one or two gives you a bunch of correct letters/clues for the others and then you can just kind of work your way around instead of going in blind https://t.co/YELyo7FLqQ

If you're one of the veterans used to playing Kilordle regularly, Sedordle may seem like child's play. Meanwhile, if you're relatively new to these multi-word Wordles, 16 words at a time may seem daunting or overwhelming.

In that case, it might be wise to start by dipping your toes into this game's predecessors Dordle, Quordle, and Octordle first, but it's not a compulsion. Since Sedordle does not collect data on daily streaks, you have ample room to make mistakes and learn as you go.

Rachel Delahaye Lefever @RachelDelahaye I have just discovered Sedordle, and on top of all my other scrabbling commitments, I now no longer have time for anything else in my life. I've notified my family. By notified, I left a cryptic crossword clue on the table. I have just discovered Sedordle, and on top of all my other scrabbling commitments, I now no longer have time for anything else in my life. I've notified my family. By notified, I left a cryptic crossword clue on the table. https://t.co/M9vkhCXOfl

Players get 21 chances to solve 16 Wordles, which may seem like too little, but seasoned players will find it to be adequate.

As Sarah Z notes in her tweet:

"Weirdly it's actually kind of easier than regular Wordle, because solving one or two gives you a bunch of correct letters/clues for the others, and then you can just kind of work your way around instead of going in blind."

At the very least, you can rest assured of guessing about half the words if you've played the original game for long enough.

Grace Hardy @GraceHardyYup Doing the sedordle is becoming the highlight of my day and I’m not mad about it Doing the sedordle is becoming the highlight of my day and I’m not mad about it

This 16-word version also follows Wordle's format to the T, like all the other multi-word variants. Sedordle only contains five-letter words to be guessed, and the signature color scheme will be familiar to veterans.

For the uninitiated, the colors of the tiles change with each guess to keep players abreast of their progress and how close or far-off they are from the secret words.

Green tiles indicate that the player's guessed letter is right on the money, while yellow signifies that the letter occurs in the word but in a different position. On the other hand, Gray tiles designate that the letter does not appear in the word at all.

(crazy harmonica solo) @kickinson annoying that sedordle doesn't give you a fun graphic. how else am i supposed to let people know how talented i am :-( annoying that sedordle doesn't give you a fun graphic. how else am i supposed to let people know how talented i am :-( https://t.co/Hks8yPfSkE

In fact, Sedordle itself banks on players already knowing the rules, so it doesn't even bother listing them in the '?' section. It simply informs players that the game resets at midnight UTC.

As mentioned earlier, the game lacks a feature that has become intrinsic to every other Wordle spin-off out there, namely, the streak and the share graphic. It still lets you share your game statistics, but only in number form, where it relays the number of tries it takes to guess each word.

LIVE POLL Q. Will you try out Sedordle? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish