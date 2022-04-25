What is the Wordle #310 answer for Monday, April 25? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle is a viral word game created by an American software engineer, Josh Wardle. Wardle created the game for his quiz fanatic partner, Palak Shah. The couple spent a lot of their free time during the pandemic solving quizzes and games.

They created Wordle as a personal project to play among friends and family. But slowly, when the player base began to expand, they decided to release it publicly.

Post-release, the game got immensely popular, making headlines all around the globe. The game's massive success attracted media giant, The New York Times Company, which later acquired it for a seven-figure sum.

Players worldwide were not fans of this move, fearing a rise in the game's difficulty. However, no such changes were made to the game and it functions on the list made by its creators.

The solution for Wordle #310 means crooked

1) The word begins with the letter A

2) The word contains the letter K in it

3) The word contains two vowels in it

4) The word ends with the letter W

Today's word is fairly uncommon, used to describe something crooked or lopsided. The solution for April 25 is the word "askew."

According to Merriam Webster, askew is used to describe something out of line or at an angle.

Mathler is Wordle for mathematics enthusiasts

Self-proclaimed indie hacker Daniel Tait created Mathler. The game was released in February 2022, adding to the number of Wordle clones.

The game is very close to Nerdle except for a few variations.

Players are given six tile rows and a number at the beginning of the game. They have to use their arithmetic geniuses to create an equation that will result in the provided number.

As users begin entering different equations in the grid, the game guides them with colors. Green tiles signify a correct guess and yellow indicates that the guess is present in the solution but at a different position. Players get six chances to figure out the correct equation for the word.

Max180ad @maximus180ad Heardle: 16 secs

Framed: 1

Moviedle: 2

Actorle: 2

Worldle: 3

Wordle: 4

Globle: 8

Waffle: 1 remaining

The challenge lies in the fact that there are several methods of arriving at an answer. Players need to follow the PEMDAS rules while creating their equations. The rules dictate a certain order of solving an equation with more than one operator. So, according to PEMDAS, the equation should be solved in this order:

Parentheses, exponentials, division, multiplication, addition, followed by subtraction.

If a player fails to follow this rule, the game will reject their answer.

Mathler allows for commutative solutions, which will accept both a+b and b+a as the correct answer. It is important to note that, unlike Nerdle, Mathler allows repetition in numbers and operators.

The game comes in two additional modes:

Easy

Hard.

Easy has five squares and only one operator, while the hard mode has eight squares and can include up to three operators.

