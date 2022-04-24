What is the Wordle #309 answer for Sunday, April 24? Hints and solution revealed

Wordle ruled social media feeds towards the end of 2021. The game was created by American software engineer, Josh Wardle. The game's success surprised Wardle because he had created it as a personal project. Wordle was supposed to be for his quiz-loving wife, Palak Shah.

The couple solved the game during their free time in quarantine. Slowly, more and more people started to join in on the fun, giving the game a loyal fanbase.

Its growing popularity prompted them to release the game publicly. The game found massive success just a few months after its release in October 2021.

The game's popularity attracted the New York Times company, which wanted to acquire it. The news portal wanted to make the game a paid feature on their website, but Wardle was against the idea. He made sure that fans could enjoy the daily quiz without any payments or advertisements.

The game is currently a part of the NYT, bringing more than 20 thousand users to their website every day.

The solution for Wordle #309 can mean dormant or inactive

1) The word begins with the letter I

2) The word contains the letter N

3) The word contains two vowels

4) The word ends with the letter T.

The word is not a part of daily vocabulary, but people know it from their elementary chemistry books. The word was used to describe noble gasses, which were dormant or inactive. The solution for April 24 is the word "inert."

According to Merriam Webster, inert signifies something "not being in a state of use, activity, or employment."

Playing five back-to-back games in Hurdle

Hurdle is a new version of Wordle, where players have to play five back-to-back quizzes to win the game. This version of the quiz is based on the Olympic race with the same name.

Players have to solve five back-to-back quizzes to win the game. Players get six chances to find each of the answers. While the first quiz has to be started by a random guess, all the other 4 grids begin with the solutions from the previous game. The rest of the rules are identical to Wordle, where players have to write a five-letter word and press "Enter." After entering, the tiles under each letter change in color, to either green, yellow or gray.

Green means the letter is placed at the correct spot in the word.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but has been placed incorrectly.

Gray means the letter does not appear in the word.

Since there is no time pressure in the game, players can take as much time to solve the quiz. After solving all five grids, players can share their scores with their friends on social media.

